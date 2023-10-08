13% deficit rainfall leads to increase in daytime temperature in October

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State has been experiencing abnormal daytime temperatures for the past two days. This, coupled with increased humidity levels, has given rise to an unexpected summer-like experience in October. These weather patterns are result of 13 per cent rainfall deficit during the recently concluded southwest monsoon.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Karuna Sagar, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati Centre, explained, “This period is known as the ‘tranisition period’. Such climatic occurrences are common during the transitional phase from the southwest monsoon to the northeast monsoon. We can expect to witness either excessively hot or cold conditions, as well as periods of dry or clear weather during this transition.”

The withdrawal process of the southwest monsoon has been initiated across various parts of Northwestern India, encompassing regions like Rajasthan and Punjab. Currently, this transition line extends from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh and is projected to advance towards Telangana within the next two days.

“Given our recent records of no rainfall and dry weather yesterday, we find ourselves on the lines of the transition phase as well. In this transitional period, a shift in wind direction is expected. The southwest monsoon ushers in winds from the southwest hilly direction, while the northeast monsoon airflows in the northeast hilly direction.”

“This is currently a cyclone-prone period, and the post-monsoon season is historically favourable for cyclonic activities. Once the northeast monsoon sets in, we anticipate the possibility of cyclonic events. In the coming week, we expect the onset of the northeast monsoon in our region, ushering in colder weather conditions,” he lamented.

