Ambati Rambabu calls JSP chief Pawan kalyan, TDP leaders Balakrishna and Nara Lokesh political buffoons

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Saturday described Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, TDP leaders N Balakrishna and Nara Lokesh as political buffoons, who are confused as to what to say and contradict themselves every other day. “Going by the actions of Pawan Kalyan, one could not help but suspect that if he is also a partner in the scams of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu,” he observed.

Speaking to mediapersons at his camp office in Vijayawada, the Water Resources Minister pointed out that Pawan Kalyan who said at his Pedana meeting that he came out of NDA to support TDP and the very next day, addressing a public meeting at Mudinepalli, he contradicted himself, claiming that he is still part of NDA.

“He says he came out to support TDP, which is weakened, but TDP leaders claim that they are becoming strong due to increasing public sympathy after Naidu’s arrest. Both contradict one another,” he remarked.Ridiculing the comments of Lokesh, he said the TDP general secretary after meeting his father in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison the other day, came out and said he would go door-to-door to tell about the ‘corruption’ of Naidu. “They do not know what they are telling, hence there is no need to heed them at all. If Pawan Kalyan is number one political buffoon, number two is Balakrishna, closely followed by Lokesh,” Ambati mocked.

Ridiculing the TDP’s call for ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi’ protest against Naidu’s arrest, he observed, “Naidu’s light (future) has already been switched off. Prima facie evidence on Naidu’s corruption is strong. The facts remain the facts despite TDP cadres’ vehement protests, hitting the streets,” he asserted.

Ambati asked what happened to Pawan Kalyan’s statement after meeting Naidu in the central prison that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and tell him about the TDP chief’s innocence.Ambati criticised the JSP chief for entering into a tie-up with the TDP, without informing his ally BJP, leaving the latter in a fix, as he lacks political values.Commenting on the alliance, he said the TDP and the JSP seem to have lost their support considerably, which was evident from the poor turnout at JSP public meetings after the alliance was announced.

‘Not enough water in dams for irrigation’

Ambati Rambabu, Minister for Water Resources, admitted that there is an irrigation crisis in the State and there is not enough water in the reservoirs to support agriculture activity under Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal and Srisailam dam. “We have advised farmers of NS Right Canal ayacut not to go for dry irrigated crops, but only take up rainfed ones. We have only 45 TMC of water meant for drinking needs as our share now and of that 5 TMC is being provided to NS Right Canal,” he said

