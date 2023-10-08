Andhra govt to challenge Centre’s decision on Krishna water allocation in Supreme Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will move the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to approve the fresh Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal that would govern the allocation of river water between Andhra and Telangana, said State Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Saturday.

The State government will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court in the wake of a gazette being released on the new ToR, he stated. The notification was issued a few hours after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to the Prime Minister explaining why the Centre’s move on Krishna water was detrimental to the State.

“The new ToR for the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal is illegal. We condemn the Union Cabinet’s decision. We will fight it out in the Supreme Court to ensure the interest of the State is protected. There will be no compromise,” Ambati stated while speaking to reporters in Vijayawada.

Questioning the need for fresh ToR at this juncture, Ambati observed that Krishna river waters are already being distributed according to the Bachawat Tribunal. The minister asserted that the State government would not let the farmers injustice and exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh would win this fight.

“We are committed to protecting the interests of the State and ensuring our farmers are not at loss. All we are doing is to fight for the rightful share of the Krishna water,” he said. Ambati highlighted that long standing disagreements are there among Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over Krishna river waters.

As per Bachawat Tribunal’s 1976 award, he said the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh’s 811 TMC share was apportioned into 512 TMC for the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh and 299 TMC to Telangana.

“In 2014, the erstwhile AP was bifurcated and the ToR of Brijesh Kumar Tribunal was extended for project wise distribution and finding solution in case there was shortage of water. When this is still in existence, approving a new ToR for the tribunal is unacceptable,” the minister said.

Term of the Tribunal

It may be recalled that the Central government extended the term of Brijesh Kumar Tribunal up to March 31, 2024, as it is hearing the arguments under Section 89 of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The term of the Tribunal is likely to be extended further, as fresh ToR was given under Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will move the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to approve the fresh Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal that would govern the allocation of river water between Andhra and Telangana, said State Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Saturday. The State government will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court in the wake of a gazette being released on the new ToR, he stated. The notification was issued a few hours after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to the Prime Minister explaining why the Centre’s move on Krishna water was detrimental to the State. “The new ToR for the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal is illegal. We condemn the Union Cabinet’s decision. We will fight it out in the Supreme Court to ensure the interest of the State is protected. There will be no compromise,” Ambati stated while speaking to reporters in Vijayawada.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Questioning the need for fresh ToR at this juncture, Ambati observed that Krishna river waters are already being distributed according to the Bachawat Tribunal. The minister asserted that the State government would not let the farmers injustice and exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh would win this fight. “We are committed to protecting the interests of the State and ensuring our farmers are not at loss. All we are doing is to fight for the rightful share of the Krishna water,” he said. Ambati highlighted that long standing disagreements are there among Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over Krishna river waters. As per Bachawat Tribunal’s 1976 award, he said the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh’s 811 TMC share was apportioned into 512 TMC for the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh and 299 TMC to Telangana. “In 2014, the erstwhile AP was bifurcated and the ToR of Brijesh Kumar Tribunal was extended for project wise distribution and finding solution in case there was shortage of water. When this is still in existence, approving a new ToR for the tribunal is unacceptable,” the minister said. Term of the Tribunal It may be recalled that the Central government extended the term of Brijesh Kumar Tribunal up to March 31, 2024, as it is hearing the arguments under Section 89 of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The term of the Tribunal is likely to be extended further, as fresh ToR was given under Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956.