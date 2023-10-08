Asian Games: Andhra Governor, CM laud medalists for their achievements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated players from Andhra Pradesh for their stellar performance in Asian Games and bagging medals in their respective sports. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy along with Chirag Shetty bagged the first ever gold in Badminton men’s double (doubles), while Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged gold in Compound Archery.

The governor congratulated Jyothi Surekha for achieving the rare feat of hat-trick of gold medals at the Asian Games 2023.The Chief Minister too hailed it as a golden historic moment and congratulated the duo on their spectacular performance.

On X, he posted, “Kudos to our very own Satwiksairaj for making me, AP and all of India proud! The Telugu flag is truly soaring!” Mukkala Dwarakanth, president of the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association (APBA), and Dr P Ankamma Choudary, Secretary of APBA, along with all the office bearers and district secretaries, extended their heartiest congratulations to R Satwik Sai Raj and Chirag Shetty for this monumental achievement.Additionally, they commended HS Prannoy for securing bronze medal and the men’s team championships players for their silver medal, acknowledging their outstanding performances.

Jyothi’s gold hat-trick breaks India’s record

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, archer from Vijayawada, played a pivotal role in India’s exceptional performance at the Asian Games. She secured a hat-trick of gold medals, contributing to India’s record-breaking medal tally of nine. Jyothi clinched the gold in the mixed pair and women’s team events and in the women’s compound individual final. Facing a formidable S Korean opponent, So Chaewon, Jyothi displayed precision. Despite trailing in the first end, she quickly recovered, shooting two 10s in the next end and taking a one-point lead

