Govt failed to protect AP’s water share: TDP leader Beeda

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Telugu Desam Party’s fifth zone in-charge Beeda Ravichandra Yadav said that the State government’s inaction regarding water resource management has resulted in the central government taking control of the State’s water resources.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said Krishna River Management Board in 2015 agreed that 512 TMC of water would be allocated to AP, with 299 TMC going to Telangana. However, there is a growing discontent over the recent Union Cabinet decision to entrust the responsibility of sharing Krishna waters to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, he added.

“The demand by Telangana for a larger share of the water allocation has raised concerns, particularly among farmers in Rayalaseema and there is a fear that if Telangana’s projects receive more water, it could leave Rayalaseema facing water scarcity,” the TDP leader pointed out.

He also added that there is frustration over the State’s inaction regarding the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme. The contentious issue of funds allocation for the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka where this project taps into water resources that provide irrigation and drinking water to Rayalaseema, further intensifying concerns in the region, he added.

KURNOOL: Telugu Desam Party’s fifth zone in-charge Beeda Ravichandra Yadav said that the State government’s inaction regarding water resource management has resulted in the central government taking control of the State’s water resources. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said Krishna River Management Board in 2015 agreed that 512 TMC of water would be allocated to AP, with 299 TMC going to Telangana. However, there is a growing discontent over the recent Union Cabinet decision to entrust the responsibility of sharing Krishna waters to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, he added. “The demand by Telangana for a larger share of the water allocation has raised concerns, particularly among farmers in Rayalaseema and there is a fear that if Telangana’s projects receive more water, it could leave Rayalaseema facing water scarcity,” the TDP leader pointed out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also added that there is frustration over the State’s inaction regarding the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme. The contentious issue of funds allocation for the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka where this project taps into water resources that provide irrigation and drinking water to Rayalaseema, further intensifying concerns in the region, he added.