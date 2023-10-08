Kanthi tho Kranthi staged to deplore Naidu’s arrest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ongoing protests condemning the ‘illegal’ arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, the party observed a protest by switching off lights in houses for five minutes at 7 pm on Saturday. The TDP gave a call to the people to participate in ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi’ protest to express their solidarity with the former Chief Minsiter.

While TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh took part in the protest in Delhi, party State president K Atchannaidu, along with other leaders, participated in ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi’ at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri. Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Naidu, took part in the protest programme at Rajamahendravaram.Claiming that the call given by the TDP got tremendous response from the people, Atchannaidu thanked the people on behalf of the party for expressing their solidarity with Naidu.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Atchannaidu said there should be some evidence before arresting a person. But in the case of Naidu, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government arrested him without any evidence, he said, adding that the investigation agency could not collect any evidence even 29 days after the arrest of TDP supremo in the skill development case.

