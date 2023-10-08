Nara Bhuvaneswari confident of TDP win in 2024 elections

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Nara Bhuvaneswari on Saturday came down heavily on the YSRC government for foisting false cases against Yuva Galam volunteers, who were escorting TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during his padayatra.As many as 43 volunteers were arrested by West Godavari police in connection with Gunupudi incident. They were released from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Saturday after spending 30 days in judicial remand.

The volunteers met Bhuvaneswari at the TDP camp office. She exuded confidence that the TDP would certainly return to power in the State in the ensuing elections in 2024.Assuring that the sacrifices and efforts of volunteers would not be forgotten, Bhuvaneswari said, “Naidu always thinks of Andhra Pradesh’s future. Lokesh will resume Yuva Galam Padayatra soon.”

Meanwhile, TDP cadres, led by senior party MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, blindfolded themselves and staged a protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case at Hukumpeta in the city from 8 am to 4 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Butchaiah Chowdary alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government arrested Naidu in the skill development corporation case unable to digest increasing popularity of the TDP chief. “There is an overwhelming response from the people to the TDP protests against the arrest of Naidu. However, police are preventing TDP cadres from staging peaceful protests at the behest of ruling YSRC leaders,” he alleged.

