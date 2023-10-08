Rajahmundry boy wins two medals at World Deaf Tennis Championship

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Pilla Sivaji of Rajamahendravaram made India proud by winning two medals at the World Deaf Tennis Championship (Seniors) held in Greece from September 22 to October 4. The 17-year-old boy won a bronze medal in singles and a silver medal in doubles, partnering with a player from Rajasthan, in the championship, in which players from 42 countries participated.

Sivaji, son of Rajahmundry Chemists and Druggists Association president Pilla Bala, is now studying second year Intermediate in VT College. His parents noticed his hearing impairment when he was 6-year-old. However, Bala, who himself a tennis player, decided to encourage Sivaji in tennis, without losing heart.

Speaking to TNIE from Greece, Sivaji said, “My next target is Asian Games for Deaf in 2024 and Olympic Games in 2025. I am determined to excel in the two major events.”Sivaji said his inspiration and mentors are his father Bala, mother Ratna Kumari and sister Tejaswi. “They always encourage me in every step of my life,” he asserted.

His father Bala said he is passionate about sports and wanted his son to pursue some physical activity and use the hearing aid as a young boy and tennis was a perfect choice.After getting coaching for four years in a tennis academy in Bengaluru, Sivaji got selected for an international event. He then moved to Spain for better coaching. While in India, he is taking coaching at Arjuna Rayudu and Basheer Baba in Rajamahendravaram.

He earned the 160th rank in the Under-18 category at the national level. In the deaf category, he is placed second at the national level. Besides hearing impairment, Sivaji has fitness problems. The doctors have advised him to go for a knee surgery.

Despite the hearing impairment and fitness problems, Sivaji is shining in tennis with determination. He will arrive in Rajamahendravaram fromGreece on Monday. Now, his parents, relatives, friends and classmates are eager to give him a rousing welcome at the airport.

