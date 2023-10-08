TDP releases book on Amaravati Inner Ring Road project to refute allegations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s explanation on how corruption took place in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR), when it was not laid so far.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, after releasing a book on the Amaravati Inner Ring Road to refute the allegations of ruling YSRC leaders, Atchannaidu said after arresting Naidu ‘illegally’ and sending him to jail in the skill development corporation case, the YSRC government filed memos against Naidu on the Inner Ring Road and fibernet cases out of political vendetta.

Stating that the TDP decided to put the facts before the people and releasing the books containing information to counter the political conspiracies of Jagan, Atchannaidu appealed to the people to know the facts by reading the books released by the TDP.

TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said the Chief Minister and his unethical government resorted to a false propaganda on the IRR project, which has not taken shape at all. Both Jagan and his party members are simply spreading rumours that the alignment of the Inner Ring Road was changed for the sake of Heritage, Bonda Uma said and termed the campaign totally false, stating that Heritage had bought 9.17 acres near Kanteru in Amaravati way back in 2014.

Bonda Uma also added that it has become a habit for Jagan, his Cabinet colleagues and the Advisor to Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to utter all nonsense, and when the courts and the TDP question them they retreat silently.

Pointing out that the State has admitted before the court that Lokesh has no connection whatsoever in the Inner Ring Road case and if necessary, notices under Section 41A of CrPC will be served on him, Bonda Uma said the book being released on Saturday will thoroughly expose the false propaganda of the YSRC government on the IRR project.

