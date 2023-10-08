VMRDA invites fresh bids for 14 bulk land parcels on Oct 18, 19  

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) on Saturday issued a fresh notification for the auction of 14 bulk land parcels at Madhurawada Heights in Visakhapatnam. As many as 75.26 acres of land are set to go under the hammer.
The second call for e-auction comes even as the urban development authority’s proposed auction on September 29 and 30 failed to receive an encouraging response. The VMRDA had planned to pool Rs 1,100 crore through the sale of 87.8 acres of land parcels located in the upmarket Madhurwada area.
The lukewarm response came as a shock to even VMRDA authorities, considering a price of Rs 30,000 per sq yard was fixed for the auction. As per the procedure, the VMRDA issued the second notification for e-auction. The last date for filing bids is October 16. The e-auction will be held on October 18 and 19.
While the auction for land parcels from BL-8A to BL-8G will be held on October 18, land parcels from BL-8H to BL-8N will go under the hammer on October 19. The extent of land in 14 land parcels is between 3.37 acres (BL-8M) and 11.91 acres (BL-8A).
It falls under the mixed use zone II in the masterplan. Madhurawada Heights is close to the National Highway, beside Gayatri Medical College. Those interested in the e-auction should file their bids on “https://konugolu.ap.gov.in”.