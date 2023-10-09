Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of key YSRC meet, traffic to be diverted in Vijayawada

Published: 09th October 2023 08:44 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada city traffic police has imposed traffic restrictions on MG road and Sikhamani centre in the wake of a key YSRC meeting at  Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating on Monday.

NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said that elaborate security measures have been taken where the CM, ministers, MLAs and others will be attending the meeting.

The CP, along with DCP Vishal Gunni, inspected the arrangements and informed the public that the vehicles coming from Police Control Room Junction and proceeding towards Benz Circle will be diverted at Y junction at Old Bus Stand through Eluru road, Swarna Palace, Pushpa Hotel, Jammi Chettu, Siddhartha Junction, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road to Benz Circle traffic signal.

Similarly, vehicles proceeding towards MG Road from Benz Circle will be diverted on Krishna Lanka highway through Skew Bridge and Pandit Nehru Bus Station. APSRTC buses plying on MG Road will be diverted via Five Route Road and Eluru Road. Parking lots were allotted near Hand Ball Ground, Swagruha Sweets, CSI Church and other places.

