All set for mega outreach meet by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the interactive meeting of Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with his party leaders at mandal-level as a preparation for the ensuing general elections. About 8,000 YSRC leaders from across the State are expected to attend the meeting at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who reviewed the arrangements with senior party leaders and police officials on Sunday, said every measure has been taken to ensure the comfort of the participants.

The focus of the meeting will be on preparing the YSRC rank and file for the elections and at the same time using the mandal-level leaders as an effective medium to publicise the plethora of government’s development programmes and welfare schemes to every household in the State, he explained.

“Jagan will interact with party cadre, which is playing a vital role at the mandal-level. He wants to further strengthen the cadre at the grassroots, which is already close to the people. At the ground level, we have already appointed secretariat level conveners, Gruha Saradhulu and booth committees. Assembly constituency in-charges and respective MLAs will coordinate with them and the mandal-level leadership should work cohesively with these teams. All these aspects will be thoroughly reviewed once again and explained at the meeting,” Sajjala elaborated.

The YSRC general secretary said already MLAs have been participating in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, explaining the development and welfare initiatives of the government to households and seeking their feedback. About 75% of the households in the State have already been covered, which means 1.6 crore families.

Sajjala asserted that response to the Jagananna Suraksha programme held in July was overwhelming and now Jagananna Arogya Suraksha is being implemented on those lines to ensure all the people in need get the required medical attention.

“The new campaign helps identify people suffering from different health problems, but may be hesitant to go to hospital for getting diagnosed and treated fearing expenditure to be incurred for the same. All such people can now avail the medical camps being held near their houses free of cost under Arogya Suraksha. In the Monday meeting, the Chief Minister will further highlight the programme, its objectives and response,” he said.

At the meeting, the party cadre will also be guided as how to effectively combat the malicious propaganda of the Opposition against the YSRC government, he added.Stating that continuation of Jagan as the Chief Minister of the State for several years to come is a historical necessity, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh listed out various welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the YSRC government in the last four-and-a-half years. He also stressed the need for unmasking the malicious intentions of the Opposition.

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the interactive meeting of Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with his party leaders at mandal-level as a preparation for the ensuing general elections. About 8,000 YSRC leaders from across the State are expected to attend the meeting at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada. YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who reviewed the arrangements with senior party leaders and police officials on Sunday, said every measure has been taken to ensure the comfort of the participants. The focus of the meeting will be on preparing the YSRC rank and file for the elections and at the same time using the mandal-level leaders as an effective medium to publicise the plethora of government’s development programmes and welfare schemes to every household in the State, he explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Jagan will interact with party cadre, which is playing a vital role at the mandal-level. He wants to further strengthen the cadre at the grassroots, which is already close to the people. At the ground level, we have already appointed secretariat level conveners, Gruha Saradhulu and booth committees. Assembly constituency in-charges and respective MLAs will coordinate with them and the mandal-level leadership should work cohesively with these teams. All these aspects will be thoroughly reviewed once again and explained at the meeting,” Sajjala elaborated. The YSRC general secretary said already MLAs have been participating in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, explaining the development and welfare initiatives of the government to households and seeking their feedback. About 75% of the households in the State have already been covered, which means 1.6 crore families. Sajjala asserted that response to the Jagananna Suraksha programme held in July was overwhelming and now Jagananna Arogya Suraksha is being implemented on those lines to ensure all the people in need get the required medical attention. “The new campaign helps identify people suffering from different health problems, but may be hesitant to go to hospital for getting diagnosed and treated fearing expenditure to be incurred for the same. All such people can now avail the medical camps being held near their houses free of cost under Arogya Suraksha. In the Monday meeting, the Chief Minister will further highlight the programme, its objectives and response,” he said. At the meeting, the party cadre will also be guided as how to effectively combat the malicious propaganda of the Opposition against the YSRC government, he added.Stating that continuation of Jagan as the Chief Minister of the State for several years to come is a historical necessity, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh listed out various welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the YSRC government in the last four-and-a-half years. He also stressed the need for unmasking the malicious intentions of the Opposition.