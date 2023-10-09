Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan charts out course of action for elections in 2024

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and YSRC party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called upon his party leaders and cadre to gear up for the upcoming 2024 election.

Addressing the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and all the people representatives elected on the party ticket for various posts from the mandal level at the meeting held in IGMC stadium in Vijayawada, Jagan asserted that the target before them is 175 Assembly constituencies in the state.

“The good we did to people of the state by being with them every day, fulfilling 99% of promises made in the election manifesto like no other party in the country, various welfare initiatives that benefited 87 % of families in the state, reforms in administration from village level with stress on decentralisation, reforms in education and health, transparent financial help for women empowerment, farmers welfare and development, social justice, regional justice is strength and credibility of Jagan and YSRCP,” he asserted.

Stressing that his alliance is with people, unlike others who come together at election time, Jagan exuded confidence that people will bless him and his party. “With this self-confidence and people’s belief in his credibility, I dare to say like no others, that people should support him taking the good done to them as the yardstick,” he said.

Jagan said it makes no difference whether Naidu is in jail or outside since he has 'no credibility' as his regime is full of deception, backstabbing and lies.

Apprising cadre that he is being wrongly blamed for the arrest of Naidu, the Chief Minister said, “'I have nothing to do with Chandrababu Naidu's arrest. I have no vengeance against Naidu. His arrest is not an act of political vendetta. I was in London when he was arrested. If Chandrababu Naidu believed that his arrest was out of political vengeance, he could have easily been released on bail. He has his former ally, the BJP at the centre and his foster son, Pawan Kalyan, who still claims to be in alliance with BJP. Moreover, his nearest family member is the current state BJP chief and half of the state BJP leadership consists of former TDP leaders.”

Further, he pointed out that it was central agencies - ED, the Income Tax department, who conducted enquiry and unravelled Naidu's scam. Income Tax department has also sent notices to Naidu. After the Modi govt got to know about Naidu's corruption, they launched an enquiry into his government.

"We were in the opposition at that time. Naidu, who was the then Chief Minister barred CBI, ED and IT from entering Andhra Pradesh. Despite having such incriminating evidence against him, he wanted to evade investigation. A section of the media and his supporters are misleading people. It is necessary to tell people the truth and facts,” he said.

On Pawan Kalyan, he said the person who started the party 15 years ago, has no candidates to contest the election or cadre to carry his flag. “All he does is to support Chandrababu Naid. He is a partner in conspiracies and crimes of Naidu and has a share in the loot,” Jagan said.

Charting out the course of action for the next five months ahead of elections, Jagan said there are four programmes starting in October to reach out to people, in which party leadership at mandal-level has to play a key role and it is their responsibility to ensure the success of these programme.

“The first programme, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, has already commenced on September 30 and will continue till November 10. It is being implemented in five phases and at present fourth phase, that is Arogya Suraksha Medical camps is being conducted. The objective is to ensure no person suffering from illness is bereft of medical aid. Medical camps are being conducted at the village/ward secretariat levels covering 1.6 crore families. In the final phase of the programme, those identified with illness has to be given treatment and their recovery ensured,” he said.

The second programme, 'Why AP Needs Jagan' will be a 40-day programme held from November 1 to December 10. In the first phase, village secretariats will be visited by the party cadre and a display board with the status of the welfare and development programmes and beneficiaries under the secretariat will be displayed. The second phase will be the hoisting of party flags in villages and going door to door seeking blessings of people while explaining the good done by the YSRC government and the cheating of the TDP regime.

The third programme, 'Bus Yatra' will commence on October 25 and will be winded up on December 31. For nearly 60 days, Bus yatras with senior leaders of the party from SC, ST, BC and minority communities will tour the three regions of the state and every day there will be one public meeting each in all three regions.

"People will be explained about social justice, reforms in education, health, agriculture sector, women empowerment and various other initiatives of the government," Jagan said.

The fourth programme is 'Aduadam Andhra', which will be held from December 11 to January 15, where skilled players will be identified and provided the opportunity to grab the attention of the country.

Besides, there will be three more programmes, 'Pension Pempu Panduga' from January 1 to 10, to celebrate the enhancement of social welfare pension for the aged and widows to Rs 3000 per month as promised in the manifesto, 'YSR Cheyutha' from January 11 to 20 and 'YSRC Assar' from January 20 to 30.

“From February focus will be on Malli Jagan Ravali and campaigning for elections in March,” he said.

