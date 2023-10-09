Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP HC dismisses three anticipatory bail petitions filed by Chandrababu Naidu

Soon after his arrest in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, Naidu filed petitions seeking anticipatory bail in the three cases.

Published: 09th October 2023 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

FILE: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to Vijaywada after his arrest from Nandyal in the Skill Development Corporation scam (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed the petitions filed by former chief
minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bails in the Amaravati inner ring road, AP Fibernet project, and the case registered in regard to the violence at Angallu in Annamaiah district.

The Amaravati IRR case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the alignment of the Inner Ring Road that was proposed by the previous government as part of the Amaravati capital master plan. The AP CID registered the case in May last year and Naidu was the accused no 1 in the case.

Similarly, the CID added Naidu as an accused in the AP Fibernet case recently. The third case pertains to the violence that broke out at Angallu in Annamaiah district during Naidu's visit to various irrigation projects in the State. The TDP cadre and leaders clashed with the police and ruling YSRC activists.

Naidu filed anticipatory bail petitions in the three cases which were dismissed by the high court.

