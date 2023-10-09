Assembly polls: Venkatagiri segment set to witness tough fight

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: While the ruling YSRC is keen on retaining Venkatagiri constituency for the second consecutive time in the ensuing Assembly elections, the opposition TDP is determined to bag the seat.

Now, the sitting YSRC rebel MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is planning to contest from Atmakur in the next elections on a TDP ticket after his suspension from the party.

Hence, YSRC Tirupati district in charge and Venkatagiri constituency coordinator Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy is getting ready to enter the poll fray in 2024. Former MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna, a likely candidate for Venkatagiri, has started organising meetings with his followers to mobilise public support.

In all likelihood, the contest for Venkatagiri Assembly seat is between Ramkumar Reddy, who is also Chairman of Community Planning and Development Board (CPDB), and Ramakrishna in the ensuing elections.

The family of Venkatagiri Rajas has considerable influence in the constituency. Venkatagiri Rajas has been with the TDP since its inception. Velugoti Bhaskara Saikrishna Yachendra won the seat in the 1985 elections on the TDP ticket.

In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Nedurumalli Rajyalakshmi, wife of former Chief Minister Janardhana Reddy, bagged the seat. Ramakrishna won from the constituency on a TDP ticket in the 2009 and 2014 elections. In the last elections, Ramakrishna suffered defeat after he differed from the Venkatagiri Raja family. The support of Venkatagiri Raja's family is said to be crucial for any party to win the seat.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Masthan Yadav, who is also an aspirant for the Venkatagiri seat, has started efforts to get the seat.“It will be a tough task for any party to secure votes without getting the support of the Venkatagiri Raja family as it has a considerable hold in Venkatagiri municipality, Dakkili, Balayapalli and other mandals. The support of Venkatagiri Raja family to the YSRC is a major advantage to it to win the seat, considering the fact that its likely candidate Ramkumar Reddy is the son of former CM,” opined a political observer.

NELLORE: While the ruling YSRC is keen on retaining Venkatagiri constituency for the second consecutive time in the ensuing Assembly elections, the opposition TDP is determined to bag the seat. Now, the sitting YSRC rebel MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is planning to contest from Atmakur in the next elections on a TDP ticket after his suspension from the party. Hence, YSRC Tirupati district in charge and Venkatagiri constituency coordinator Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy is getting ready to enter the poll fray in 2024. Former MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna, a likely candidate for Venkatagiri, has started organising meetings with his followers to mobilise public support.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In all likelihood, the contest for Venkatagiri Assembly seat is between Ramkumar Reddy, who is also Chairman of Community Planning and Development Board (CPDB), and Ramakrishna in the ensuing elections. The family of Venkatagiri Rajas has considerable influence in the constituency. Venkatagiri Rajas has been with the TDP since its inception. Velugoti Bhaskara Saikrishna Yachendra won the seat in the 1985 elections on the TDP ticket. In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Nedurumalli Rajyalakshmi, wife of former Chief Minister Janardhana Reddy, bagged the seat. Ramakrishna won from the constituency on a TDP ticket in the 2009 and 2014 elections. In the last elections, Ramakrishna suffered defeat after he differed from the Venkatagiri Raja family. The support of Venkatagiri Raja's family is said to be crucial for any party to win the seat. Meanwhile, TDP leader Masthan Yadav, who is also an aspirant for the Venkatagiri seat, has started efforts to get the seat.“It will be a tough task for any party to secure votes without getting the support of the Venkatagiri Raja family as it has a considerable hold in Venkatagiri municipality, Dakkili, Balayapalli and other mandals. The support of Venkatagiri Raja family to the YSRC is a major advantage to it to win the seat, considering the fact that its likely candidate Ramkumar Reddy is the son of former CM,” opined a political observer.