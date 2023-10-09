Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP leader Somireddy slams ruling YSRC government for cheap liquor sales

After Jagan came to power, he replaced famous national and international brands with cheap liquor from distilleries owned by his cronies, the TDP leader alleged.

Published: 09th October 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing ‘Jagananna Arogya Suraksha’ as a big drama, former TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Sunday alleged that the YSRC government was taking the lives of people through cheap liquor.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters, he said the TDP would have no objection if the programme was implemented effectively. However, it is being used for mere publicity by the government.

“What is more worrying is that in the name of government liquor business, people’s lives are put at risk by supplying cheap liquor,” he observed. After Jagan came to power, he replaced famous national and international brands with cheap liquor from distilleries owned by his cronies.“In the last four-and-a-half years, `92,000 crore has been earned at the cost of several lives,” he remarked.

The TDP leader mentioned the death of 26 people in a span of one week in Jangareddygudem of Eluru district in March 2022. The incidence of people suffering from illness due to consumption of cheap liquor has increased in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Eluru, Kurnool and other districts. “I dare Jagan to show one village without a belt shop in the State,” he said.

