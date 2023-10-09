Mock G20 Summit: Pupils replicate foreign delegates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Student delegates from government schools of both Kakinada and Pithapuram constituencies, enthusiastically participated in the innovative Mock G 20 Summit held at ZP High School in P Donthamuru of Pithapuram Mandal in Kakinada District on Sunday.

Representing various countries, the students discussed topics such as ‘Vasudhaika Kutumbam’ and ‘Technology boon or bane for the students’.

Readiness Initiative for Situational English (RISE) district coordinator GV Prasad said that the district-level mock G20 Summit will be held in next week at the Collectorate Court hall in the presence of Kakinada district Collector Kritika Shukla, RJD G Nagamani and English professors from major universities.

Of the students, Bhanushri, Vijaya and Divya of P Donthamuru Zilla Parishad High School, Aparna from Vannepudi, Lakshmi Prasanna and Joy Deevena from Andhra Kesari Prakasam Municipal High School in Pithapuram, Bhavanashri and Honey from Gurukulam School in P Venkatapuram, Madhupriya and Durgaraju from English Medium Zilla Parishad High School in Nagulapalli, Lasya from UP School in P Thimmapuram, Sindhuja from Zilla Parishad High School in Kumarapriyam were selected for the district-level mock G 20 Summit. The school principal VV Reddy and Bachchu Foundation Municipal High School principal Totakura Sai Ramakrishna were also present.

