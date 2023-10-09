Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mock G20 Summit: Pupils replicate foreign delegates

Representing various countries, the students discussed topics such as ‘Vasudhaika Kutumbam’ and ‘Technology boon or bane for the students’.

Published: 09th October 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Government school students taking part in mock G20 summit on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Student delegates from government schools of both Kakinada and Pithapuram constituencies, enthusiastically participated in the innovative Mock G 20 Summit held at ZP High School in P Donthamuru of Pithapuram Mandal in Kakinada District on Sunday.

Readiness Initiative for Situational English (RISE) district coordinator GV Prasad said that the district-level mock G20 Summit will be held in next week at the Collectorate Court hall in the presence of Kakinada district Collector Kritika Shukla, RJD G Nagamani and English professors from major universities.

Of the students, Bhanushri, Vijaya and Divya of P Donthamuru Zilla Parishad High School, Aparna from Vannepudi, Lakshmi Prasanna and Joy Deevena from Andhra Kesari Prakasam Municipal High School in Pithapuram, Bhavanashri and Honey from Gurukulam School in P Venkatapuram, Madhupriya and Durgaraju from English Medium Zilla Parishad High School in Nagulapalli, Lasya from UP School in P Thimmapuram, Sindhuja from Zilla Parishad High School in Kumarapriyam were selected for the district-level mock G 20 Summit. The school principal VV Reddy and Bachchu Foundation Municipal High School principal Totakura Sai Ramakrishna were also present.

