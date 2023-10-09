Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rama Rao appointed as new SDMSD executive officer

The transfer of the EO Bramaramba has come a shock as the annual Dasara festival is just a fortnight away.

Published: 09th October 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam temple executive officer KS Rama Rao

KS Rama Rao, Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday appointed Srikalahasti Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) KS Rama Rao as the Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), modifying the earlier appointment of deputy collector rank officer M Sreenivas replacing the existing Darbamulla Bramaramba.

A government order was issued by Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy in this regard mentioned that it is a modification to the previous order issued a week ago on October 1.

According to sources in the temple, the newly appointed executive officer Rama Rao is expected to take charge on Monday. Rao earlier served at different places and has experience working with endowment activities and organising festivals.

The State government on October 1 transferred Bramaramba and appointed deputy collector rank officer M Sreenivas, who is under the orders of posting as DRO, NTR District, as the new EO for the temple. The transfer of the EO Bramaramba has come a shock as the annual Dasara festival is just a fortnight away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Rama Rao Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp