Rama Rao appointed as new SDMSD executive officer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday appointed Srikalahasti Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) KS Rama Rao as the Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), modifying the earlier appointment of deputy collector rank officer M Sreenivas replacing the existing Darbamulla Bramaramba.

A government order was issued by Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy in this regard mentioned that it is a modification to the previous order issued a week ago on October 1.

According to sources in the temple, the newly appointed executive officer Rama Rao is expected to take charge on Monday. Rao earlier served at different places and has experience working with endowment activities and organising festivals.

The State government on October 1 transferred Bramaramba and appointed deputy collector rank officer M Sreenivas, who is under the orders of posting as DRO, NTR District, as the new EO for the temple. The transfer of the EO Bramaramba has come a shock as the annual Dasara festival is just a fortnight away.

