Additional courses of Dance & Music in ANU evokes good response from students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to enhance the skills of the students for better employment opportunities, Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has been taking measures to upgrade the syllabus and introduce new courses. As part of this, new MA Dance and MA Music courses which have been started this academic year received a great response, as several students are showing interest in these courses, said ANU Post Graduate Admissions Director G Anitha in a statement here on Monday.

She said, as many as two teaching faculty have been appointed for MA Kuchipudi, and MA Bharatnatyam, and an honorary professor for theatre arts. Keeping in view of increasing importance of media, the university has introduced dance, music, theatre, and art courses, she added.

Along with this, university vice-chancellor Prof Raja Sekhar launched various new courses including MBA General, Self Finance, MBA Hospital Administration (Self Finance, Self Supporting), MBA Tourism Travel Management (Self Finance), and several other courses in Business administration.

