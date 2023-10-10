Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-SVU faculty figures in Stanford’s list of top scientists

The SVU professors have been named in both lists under Applied Physics, continuously for four years. A Krishnaiah from the Department of Chemistry has also featured in the career-long data.

Published: 10th October 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Retired professors V Rajagopal Reddy and C K Jayasankar from Department of Physics of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) have been named in Stanford University’s list of top 2% scientists worldwide. 

Recently, Prof. John PA Loannidis and his colleagues at Stanford University published the list of 2% of Most Influential Scientists on October 6. There are two lists that have been released — one based on career-long data and another focusing on the performance of researchers in the year 2022.

According to SVU Vice-Chancellor K  Raja Reddy,  Stanford University has recently published an update of its study of the global top 2% of most widely cited researchers in different disciplines. 

The SVU professors have been named in both lists under Applied Physics, continuously for four years. A Krishnaiah from the Department of Chemistry has also featured in the career-long data.

Rajagopal Reddy made exemplary work related to the investigation of structural, chemical states, electrical and current transport properties of Galliam Nitride. Jayasankar made outstanding contributions to the preparation, characterization and optimisation of a rare variety of earth-doped optical quality glasses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayasankar Rajagopal Reddy Venkateswara University Stanford University Most Influential Scientists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp