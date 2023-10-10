Ex-SVU faculty figures in Stanford’s list of top scientists

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Retired professors V Rajagopal Reddy and C K Jayasankar from Department of Physics of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) have been named in Stanford University’s list of top 2% scientists worldwide.

Recently, Prof. John PA Loannidis and his colleagues at Stanford University published the list of 2% of Most Influential Scientists on October 6. There are two lists that have been released — one based on career-long data and another focusing on the performance of researchers in the year 2022.

According to SVU Vice-Chancellor K Raja Reddy, Stanford University has recently published an update of its study of the global top 2% of most widely cited researchers in different disciplines.

The SVU professors have been named in both lists under Applied Physics, continuously for four years. A Krishnaiah from the Department of Chemistry has also featured in the career-long data.

Rajagopal Reddy made exemplary work related to the investigation of structural, chemical states, electrical and current transport properties of Galliam Nitride. Jayasankar made outstanding contributions to the preparation, characterization and optimisation of a rare variety of earth-doped optical quality glasses.

