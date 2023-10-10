Jagan chalks out roadmap for clean sweep in 2024

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday sounded the poll bugle as he addressed party MPs, MLAs and MLCs, and exhorted them to aim for bagging all 175 Assembly constituencies in the 2024 election.

Speaking during a meeting held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, the 50-year-old leader called on the party rank and file to gear up to reach out to every household in the State and explain to them the government’s initiatives.

Charting out the course of action for the next five months, Jagan announced that four public outreach programmes — Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’, bus yatras and ‘Adudam Andhra’— will be taken up starting October. He directed party leaders at the mandal-level to play a key role in ensuring the success of the new initiatives.

He explained, “As part of Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, which commenced on September 30 and will continue till November 10 and is currently in the fourth phase, Arogya Suraksha medical camps are being conducted. The objective of the five-phase programme, covering 1.6 crore families, is to ensure that no ill person is bereft of medical aid.”

‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign from Nov 1; ‘Pension Pempu Panduga’ in Jan

“Medical camps are being conducted at the village/ward secretariat levels covering 1.6 crore families. In the final phase, treatment will be provided to sick people and officials will ensure that they have a good recovery,” he added.

The 40-day ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programme will kick off on November 1 and conclude on December 10. In the first phase, boards will display the status of various welfare and development initiatives, and beneficiaries under each village/ward secretariat. As part of the second phase, party flags will be hoisted and leaders will go from door to door to explain to people about the government’s schemes and seek their blessings.

Bus yatras will be held from October 25 to December 31, where senior leaders from SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), BC (Backward Caste) and Minority communities will tour the three regions of the State and hold one public meeting every day. “People will be explained about social justice, reforms in education, health, agriculture sectors, women empowerment and various other initiatives of the government,” Jagan explained. The fourth programme - Adudam Andhra - will be held from December 11 to January 15, where skilled players will be identified.

He added that three more programmes - Pension Pempu Panduga from January 1 to 10, YSR Cheyutha from January 11 to 20 and YSRC Asara from January 20 to 30 - will be launched. In line with the poll promise, social welfare pension will be increased to `3,000 for the aged and widows, he said.

“Starting February, the focus will be on Malli Jagan Ravali and campaigning for elections scheduled to be held in March,” he added. “Unlike any other political party in the country, we have fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the election manifesto, benefitting 87% of families in the State. The reforms in administration from the village-level with focus on decentralisation, education and health, transparent financial help for women empowerment, farmers’ welfare and development, social and regional justice is strength and credibility of the YSRC,” he asserted.

Trashing accusations of political vendetta behind the arrest of TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam, he maintained that he had nothing to do with the arrest. “I was in London at the time. If vengeance was indeed the reason behind Naidu’s arrest, he could have been easily released on bail. The BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, was TDP’s former ally. Pawan Kalyan, his foster son, claims that he is still in alliance with the saffron party. Moreover, his nearest family member (Purandeshwari) is the current State BJP chief. Half of the State BJP leadership comprises former TDP leaders,” he said. Further, he stated that it was the Central agencies - the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department - who conducted an inquiry and unravelled Naidu’s scam.

“The I-T Department also sent notices to Naidu. After the Modi government learnt about Naidu’s corruption, they launched an inquiry into his government. We were in the Opposition at the time. Naidu had barred the CBI, ED and I-T from entering Andhra Pradesh. Despite having such incriminating evidence against him, he wanted to evade investigation. A section of the media and his supporters are misleading people. It is necessary to tell people the truth,” he said.

Accusing Naidu of backstabbing people during his tenure, Jagan remarked that it makes no difference whether the TDP chief is in jail or not. Criticising Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, he said the person who launched his party 15 years ago, has no candidates to contest the election or cadre to carry his flag.

“All he does is support Naidu. He is a partner in the conspiracies and crimes of the TDP chief and has a share in the loot,” he alleged.

He directed party leaders at the mandal-level to play a key role in ensuring the success of the new initiatives. He explained, "As part of Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, which commenced on September 30 and will continue till November 10 and is currently in the fourth phase, Arogya Suraksha medical camps are being conducted. The objective of the five-phase programme, covering 1.6 crore families, is to ensure that no ill person is bereft of medical aid." 'Why AP Needs Jagan' campaign from Nov 1; 'Pension Pempu Panduga' in Jan "Medical camps are being conducted at the village/ward secretariat levels covering 1.6 crore families. In the final phase, treatment will be provided to sick people and officials will ensure that they have a good recovery," he added. The 40-day 'Why AP Needs Jagan' programme will kick off on November 1 and conclude on December 10. 