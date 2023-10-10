Nagarjuna Sagar Project releases 5 tmc of water for drinking needs 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Due to rainfall deficit and the ensuing drinking water crisis in Prakasam, officials have released 5 TMC of water to the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) right canal on October 7.

This water is intended to meet the drinking water needs of Prakasam, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Guntur districts. It is expected to reach the Prakasam border point at the 85/3 milestone near Manepalli village in Pullalacheruvu mandal by October 12. Subsequently, the water will continue to be released for 10 more days.

This move comes after the local authorities have made an urgent appeal to both the State government and the Krishna River Water Regulatory Board (KRMB) for the release of water from the NSP.

In response, the Krishna River Water Tri-Member Board issued orders to release 5 TMC of water from the NSP’s right canal for drinking water purposes to the four districts on October 6.

This move is particularly crucial as the Prakasam district has been grappling with water scarcity across its 14 mandals and five Assembly constituencies. Within the NSP right canal limits, there are 98 rural village tanks and four Summer Storage (SS) tanks in urban areas.

To ensure the efficient use of NSP waters for drinking purposes, State Municipal Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh and the Prakasam district irrigation circle SE have urged the public, village panchayats, and urban bodies to adhere to this directive. Stringent legal actions will be taken against anyone found using NSP waters for purposes other than drinking.

The water has been released despite the water at NSP depleting to worrisome levels owing to the rainfall deficit and poor inflows from upper catchment areas of Krishna and Tungabhadra districts.

Minister Audimulapu Suresh emphasised,“Authorities should take all necessary measures to maximise the filling of Rural Water Supply (RWS) and municipal SS tanks. The officials and the public must exercise caution in utilising these waters for the next three months.”

