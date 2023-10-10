Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poor rainfall lowers water level in several reservoirs across Andhra Pradesh

The total water availability in various projects in the State is 248.72 TMC, which is 256.29% of the total gross capacity of the projects across the State (983.49 TMC).

Telangana's Irrigation officials have opposed a proposal for construction of a parallel canal from Tungabhadra foreshore by Andhra Pradesh.

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water levels in several irrigation projects across the State are less than one-third of what it was on the corresponding day last year. Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu admitted that irrigation projects in the State are almost empty and the situation is not encouraging.

The total water availability in various projects in the State is 248.72 TMC, which is 256.29% of the total gross capacity of the projects across the State (983.49 TMC).  Compared to the last year, it was 872.63%, which is 88.73 % of the total gross capacity of the projects. According to the data released by the water resources department, the gross capacity of major reservoirs in the State is 865.64 TMC. On October 9 the water level stood at 229.9 TMC, while it was 796.4 TMC last year.

Similarly, water available in the medium reservoirs in the State on October 9 was put at 18.32 TMC, which is 26.56% of the gross capacity of 115.09 TMC. In 2022, the water level in the medium reservoirs stood at 75.35 TMC. The gross capacity of other reservoirs (minor) is 1.62 TMC. A total of 0.5 TMC is available now, which is 30.79% of the gross capacity. The water level in the projects stood at 0.89 TMC last year.

According to the officials, the reason for depleting water levels is the delayed monsoon. With 13 per cent deficit rainfall in this monsoon and poor inflows from the upper catchment areas has led to the fall in the water levels. 

“Only when there are considerable inflows from the upper catchment areas in Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, the Srisailam reservoir will have sufficient in store even after water is drawn for power generation, drinking water and irrigation purposes. However, this year, we had meagre inflows as the upper catchment areas didn’t receive heavy rainfall. On the other hand, there was no reduction in the outflows, which even worsened the situation,” explained a senior official of the water resources department. 

