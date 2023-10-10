Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD to spend 1 per cent of budget on Tirupati

The TTD has approved to increase in monthly wages of sanitation workers from Rs 12,500 to Rs 17,500.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday announced that the Trust Board will allocate 1% of its annual budget, which is around `3,600 crore for the current financial year, for carrying out sanitation, beautification and development works at its properties in Tirupati. The plan has been formulated along the lines of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and executive officer AV Dharma Reddy briefed reporters on the decisions taken by the Trust Board. They explained that the funds will be spent exclusively in Tirupati. 

“We have decided to take over sanitation and gardening works where TTD offices, temples, buildings, colleges, institutions, hostels are located. These buildings and other properties are located in nearly 30 to 35 wards under the Tirupati Municipal Corporation,” they added.

“The TTD will also take the responsibility of carrying out repairs of the main thoroughfares in Tirupati for the benefit of the devotees,” they said.

The TTD has approved to increase in monthly wages of sanitation workers from Rs 12,500 to Rs 17,500. The salaries of staff working under Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Manpower Corporation will be hiked by 3% every year.  These workers will be covered under the health scheme and in case of death in their family, an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be sanctioned.

