ACB court to hear plea for prisoner transit warrant against Naidu on Wednesday 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday posted the hearing of APCID’s petition for prisoner transit (PT) warrant against TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road and AP FiberNet cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the CID filed a memo informing the court about the change of investigating officer in the IRR case. Jayarama Raju, an ASP rank officer, will be replaced by Vijay, a DSP rank officer, the CID informed the court

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday posted the hearing of APCID’s petition for prisoner transit (PT) warrant against TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road and AP FiberNet cases on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the CID filed a memo informing the court about the change of investigating officer in the IRR case. Jayarama Raju, an ASP rank officer, will be replaced by Vijay, a DSP rank officer, the CID informed the court Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });