ACB court to hear plea for prisoner transit warrant against Naidu on Wednesday
The CID has recently filed a memo informing the court about the change of investigating officer in the IRR case.
Published: 11th October 2023 07:24 AM | Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:24 AM
VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday posted the hearing of APCID’s petition for prisoner transit (PT) warrant against TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road and AP FiberNet cases on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the CID filed a memo informing the court about the change of investigating officer in the IRR case. Jayarama Raju, an ASP rank officer, will be replaced by Vijay, a DSP rank officer, the CID informed the court
