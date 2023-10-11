Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB court to hear plea for prisoner transit warrant against Naidu on Wednesday 

The CID has recently filed a memo informing the court about the change of investigating officer in the IRR case.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday posted the hearing of APCID’s petition for prisoner transit (PT) warrant against TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road and AP FiberNet cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the CID filed a memo informing the court about the change of investigating officer in the IRR case. Jayarama Raju, an ASP rank officer, will be replaced by Vijay, a DSP rank officer, the CID informed the court

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ACB Special Court Vijayawada N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp