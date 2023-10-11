AP CID grills Lokesh for 6 hours, summons him again on Wednesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Tuesday quizzed TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for nearly six hours in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case.

At the end of the day, the probe agency served a notice on the 40-year-old under CrPC Section 41 (A) again to continue questioning on Wednesday.

The CID is investigating into the alleged irregularities in the alignment of the IRR proposed as part of the Amaravati master plan by the previous TDP government. It has accused the previous regime of altering the alignment of the IRR to benefit some individuals, including Heritage Foods, founded by TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh, along with his lawyer, reached the CID office at Kunchanapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada at 9.55 am, five minutes before the scheduled time of questioning.The CID reportedly posed 50 questions to Lokesh on the various aspects of IRR. It has been learnt that the TDP leader was quizzed regarding the decisions taken during board meetings of Heritage Foods to procure land near the capital region.

Lokesh reportedly responded saying he was not aware of any such discussions.

At this juncture, the probe agency reportedly placed before Lokesh the documents pertaining to the board decisions. The sleuths also reportedly sought to know why the firm chose to purchase land near the proposed IRR. Lokesh was also asked about his association with realtor Lingamaneni Ramesh, who has allegedly benefitted with the alignment of the IRR, sources said. In line with the High Court’s directions, the questioning continued till 5 pm with a lunch break for one hour.

When the CID sought more time, Lokesh said he would stay for some more time. However, the sleuths said it would continue the questioning on Wednesday to which Lokesh agreed.Speaking to reporters in the evening, Lokesh claimed, “In six-and-a-half hours, I was not asked a single question regarding the IRR project.”

“The CID officials posed about 50 questions, but none of them pertained to how me or my family had benefited from the project. Instead, they asked me about my roles and responsibilities during my time as the director of Heritage Foods. The only question about the project was whether the proposal regarding the alignment of IRR came to the notice of the Group of Ministers,” Lokesh said.

Reiterating that he has done nothing wrong, he lashed out the YSRC government for its vindictive politics.

“Naidu was sent to jail solely because he raised issues concerning Polavaram, capital of the State, unemployment, and false cases lodged against individuals. False cases are being foisted against anyone who questions the administration or takes up a padayatra,” he alleged.

On Jagan’s claims that he has no connection with Naidu’s arrest, Lokesh mocked the CM for lacking knowledge on how the government functions. Advising Jagan to take lessons from the DGP, he said, “Jagan seems to be unaware that the ACB and CID report directly to the State government as they are government entities.”

ACB court to hear CID’s PT warrant plea today

The ACB court posted the hearing of CID’s petition for prisoner transit (PT) warrant against Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road and AP FiberNet cases to Wednesday

