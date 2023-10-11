‘Bangaru Thalli’ to make Palnadu anaemia-free district

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a move to make Palnadu anaemia-free, the district administration launched the Bangaru Thalli scheme. It may be noted that anaemia is mostly caused by a shortage of iron in the human body, which results in low levels of haemoglobin in the blood.

On average, 13%-15% of haemoglobin should be present in human blood. During the adolescence period, most of the girls suffer from anaemia. A ground-level survey conducted by district ICDS officials earlier this year pointed out that over 7,322 girls under the age of 15 were found to be anaemic. Alarmed by this, the district collector Sivashankar Lotheti after discussing the issue with experts introduced the Bangaru Thalli scheme.

Monthly blood tests would be conducted to identify the haemoglobin levels of every student and the readings would be noted on the progress sheets. The progress sheet contains various details including screening date, height and weight of the girl, and haemoglobin percentage, based on which they will be categorised as normal if the girl has more than 12gms of haemoglobin, 10gm to 11.9 gm as mild, 8gm to9.9 gm as moderate, and less than 8gm as severe, informed officials. Through this, the officials will monitor the improvement and will take necessary action accordingly by ensuring to provide nutritious meals at government schools and distributing IAF tablets, which provide the required amount of iron to the body and prevent anaemia.

Along with this, the details of symptoms of anaemia and nutritious foods to be taken and measures to be followed to prevent anaemia are clearly mentioned on these progress reports to increase awareness, the officials added. Awareness programmes will be conducted for the parents on the importance of a balanced diet and the food requirement for the girls between 10 years and 19 years of age.To implement this scheme efficiently, the education department has roped in the medical and health department, village, and ward secretariats, and the ICDS department.

Apart from this, as most pregnant and lactating women are prone to this chronic disease, the officials are implementing Take Home Ration scheme which is reaping rich benefits as over 23,861 women are getting nutritious ration, including mixed millets and wheat flour, dry fruits, rice and oil, eggs, and milk at their doorstep every month.

