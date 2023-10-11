BJP chief trying to bail out N Chandrababu Naidu: Minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday alleged that BJP State president D Purandeswari called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah only to bail out her brother-in-law and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ambati said, “Purandeswari is leaving no stone unturned to bail out her brother-in-law from the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam and other cases as blood are thicker than water. She urged the Home Minister to conduct a CBI inquiry into the alleged liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh. What is the point of inquiry, when there is no scam at all in the first place? The real reason behind her meeting with Shah was to save her sister’s husband and she seems to have even promised to ensure the merger of TDP with BJP.”

Ridiculing her claims, Ambati wondered why the State BJP chief, who served as a Union Minister earlier, did not condemn the objectionable remarks of former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanaryana Murthy against Tourism Minister RK Roja. He denounced the arguments of TDP that the CID arrested Naidu in the skill development case without any evidence. “All the lawyers arguing the case for Naidu, are raising technical points, but none of them are asserting that the crime has not taken place and Naidu has not indulged in corruption,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, taking serious exception to the claims of Ambati Rambabu and his comments on Purandeswari, BJP State media charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam said the Water Resources Minister had no right to make such personal allegations.

“Purandeswari has sought an inquiry into the liquor scam and this has sent shivers down the spines of YSRC leaders. This is the only reason for Ambati’s baseless allegations against the State BJP chief. YSRC only knows mud-slinging and it resorts to such tactics to evade answers to questions like why is Andhra Pradesh in a debt trap? Where have the Central funds been diverted? Where has the revenue from liquor gone?” he said and advised Ambati to refrain from making such baseless remarks.

