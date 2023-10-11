CM Jagan to launch Rs 100-cr program to modernise skill institutes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to launch a Rs 100-crore programme in Visakhapatnam on October 16 for modernisation of skill development and training institutes across the State.

Besides distributing job offer letters to candidates trained in various skills, the Chief Minister will also take part in the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the State government and major industries that play a key role in skill development activities.

Further, Jagan will also unveil ‘Skill Universe’, a web portal and mobile application which will act as a one-stop solution for all skill development-related activities in the State.The portal will help in achieving convergence of skill development programmes, integration of skill life cycle and areas of operation of various government departments. Skill Universe will also enable industries to identify skilled manpower as per their requirements.

Elaborating, Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training Department) S Suresh Kumar said the portal can accommodate all stakeholders on a single platform using real-time analytics on the progress of different courses and availability of employment opportunities.

“Candidates seeking to upskill as well as looking for job opportunities can register on the application. The unique feature of Skill Universe is that it brings job seekers and employers on a common platform,” the official explained.In the next phase, Skill Universe would be integrated with Government of India portals like Skill India Digital, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) among others.

Stating that 14,26,515 candidates have been trained in various job and self-employment-oriented skills between June 2019 and September 2023, Kumar said, “In the last four years, we have spent about Rs 314.10 crore for skill development under various schemes. These programmes have helped 3,40,816 trained youths secure employment, the highest number in any period.”

On future plans, Kumar said 83 government industrial training institutes, 87 polytechnic colleges and 26 skill colleges across the State would be modernised and equipped with latest high-end machinery at a cost of Rs 102 crore.

“These institutes will be re-branded as industry-cum-training centres to create a competent and skilled workforce catering to local and global industrial requirements. As part of the first phase, we have finalised tie-ups with 182 major industries like Kia Motors, L&T, JSW for the purpose. They will also offer jobs for youngsters,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to launch a Rs 100-crore programme in Visakhapatnam on October 16 for modernisation of skill development and training institutes across the State. Besides distributing job offer letters to candidates trained in various skills, the Chief Minister will also take part in the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the State government and major industries that play a key role in skill development activities. Further, Jagan will also unveil ‘Skill Universe’, a web portal and mobile application which will act as a one-stop solution for all skill development-related activities in the State.The portal will help in achieving convergence of skill development programmes, integration of skill life cycle and areas of operation of various government departments. Skill Universe will also enable industries to identify skilled manpower as per their requirements.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Elaborating, Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training Department) S Suresh Kumar said the portal can accommodate all stakeholders on a single platform using real-time analytics on the progress of different courses and availability of employment opportunities. “Candidates seeking to upskill as well as looking for job opportunities can register on the application. The unique feature of Skill Universe is that it brings job seekers and employers on a common platform,” the official explained.In the next phase, Skill Universe would be integrated with Government of India portals like Skill India Digital, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) among others. Stating that 14,26,515 candidates have been trained in various job and self-employment-oriented skills between June 2019 and September 2023, Kumar said, “In the last four years, we have spent about Rs 314.10 crore for skill development under various schemes. These programmes have helped 3,40,816 trained youths secure employment, the highest number in any period.” On future plans, Kumar said 83 government industrial training institutes, 87 polytechnic colleges and 26 skill colleges across the State would be modernised and equipped with latest high-end machinery at a cost of Rs 102 crore. “These institutes will be re-branded as industry-cum-training centres to create a competent and skilled workforce catering to local and global industrial requirements. As part of the first phase, we have finalised tie-ups with 182 major industries like Kia Motors, L&T, JSW for the purpose. They will also offer jobs for youngsters,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp