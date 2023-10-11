CM Jagan to inaugurate 5 lakh houses at Samalkot on October 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the housewarming ceremony of 5 lakh houses constructed under the ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme at Samalkot in Kakinada district on October 12.

The Chief Minister will interact with the beneficiaries at a public meeting. Simultaneously, the housewarming events will be held in the selected layouts in all the districts, where the concerned ministers, public representatives and officials will attend the event. Beneficiaries along with their family members will be present at the mega housing warming ceremony.

The AP State Housing Corporation has achieved the target of completing the construction of the houses by August under the flagship programme as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. Officials of the housing department say that it is the biggest achievement of the government in the country to complete a large number of houses with all infrastructure facilities like electricity, drinking water, roads and drainage. With Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and AP Housing Corporation Managing Director G Laksmisha constantly monitoring the progress of housing and issuing instructions from time to time, the department succeeded in achieving the target, say the officials.

As per the official data, the house sites were sanctioned in the name of women members of the family in order to empower them. The State government is facilitating the supply of 4.50 Metric Tonnes of cement and 0.48 Metric Tonnes of steel to each beneficiary at a lesser price. The government is also providing 20 Metric Tonnes of sand free of cost to the beneficiaries from the nearest stockyard /depot/reach. Bulk sand dumps are being provided at bigger layouts to make sand available to the beneficiaries within the layout.

Temporary godowns were established to make the construction material available to the beneficiaries in the layouts themselves. Apart from constructing the houses, the government is also developing the layouts as villages by providing infrastructure facilities such as water supply, drainage, electricity and CC roads at an estimated cost of Rs 32,909 crore and social infrastructure such as schools, Anganwadi centres and health centres. The market value of each completed house along with the land provided is between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh on an average.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the housewarming ceremony of 5 lakh houses constructed under the ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme at Samalkot in Kakinada district on October 12. The Chief Minister will interact with the beneficiaries at a public meeting. Simultaneously, the housewarming events will be held in the selected layouts in all the districts, where the concerned ministers, public representatives and officials will attend the event. Beneficiaries along with their family members will be present at the mega housing warming ceremony. The AP State Housing Corporation has achieved the target of completing the construction of the houses by August under the flagship programme as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. Officials of the housing department say that it is the biggest achievement of the government in the country to complete a large number of houses with all infrastructure facilities like electricity, drinking water, roads and drainage. With Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and AP Housing Corporation Managing Director G Laksmisha constantly monitoring the progress of housing and issuing instructions from time to time, the department succeeded in achieving the target, say the officials.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the official data, the house sites were sanctioned in the name of women members of the family in order to empower them. The State government is facilitating the supply of 4.50 Metric Tonnes of cement and 0.48 Metric Tonnes of steel to each beneficiary at a lesser price. The government is also providing 20 Metric Tonnes of sand free of cost to the beneficiaries from the nearest stockyard /depot/reach. Bulk sand dumps are being provided at bigger layouts to make sand available to the beneficiaries within the layout. Temporary godowns were established to make the construction material available to the beneficiaries in the layouts themselves. Apart from constructing the houses, the government is also developing the layouts as villages by providing infrastructure facilities such as water supply, drainage, electricity and CC roads at an estimated cost of Rs 32,909 crore and social infrastructure such as schools, Anganwadi centres and health centres. The market value of each completed house along with the land provided is between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh on an average. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp