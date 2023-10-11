Deficit rainfall leads to slump in Kharif crop acreage in Prakasam

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Due to drought-like conditions prevailing at many places in Prakasam district, farmers have raised crops in only 50-55% of the normal crop acreage during the Kharif season. Deficit rainfall, coupled with inadequate release of Nagarjuna Sagar water, is the main reason for the drought-like situation.

Generally, crops are raised in 2.19 lakh hectares in Kharif and in 2.30 lakh hectares in Rabi in the district. Crops have been raised in 1.10 lakh hectares only till the first week of October due to lack of adequate irrigation water this Kharif season.

However, the chilli crop was raised in 24,386 hectares as against the normal acreage of 20,722 hectares, registering a 20% increase. Tobacco crop was also cultivated in 1,759 hectares as against the normal crop acreage of 1,703 hectares. Except for the two crops, the acreage of all other crops declined by more than half in the district this Kharif season.

“The district has received a deficit rainfall from June to August. It has recorded a surplus rainfall of 143.6 mm (11.8%) as against the average normal rainfall of 128.50 mm in September. The total seasonal rainfall deficit from June to September is 17.9%. Farmers may take up cultivation of groundnut and maize crops in their fallow lands if conditions favour in Rabi,” explained Joint Director of Agriculture S Srinivasa Rao.

