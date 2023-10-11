Ensure grand success of Samajika Nyaya Yatra: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who announced a series of campaigns to highlight his government’s achievements in the run-up to the elections next year, directed YSRC senior leaders to ensure the success of the programmes with better coordination.

Jagan held a meeting with the YSRC regional coordinators on Tuesday to discuss the modalities for making the campaign a success. “Incharges will be appointed for the proposed bus yatra to be taken out in the name of ‘Samajika Nyaya Yatra’. Three leaders will be appointed to oversee the arrangements for the meetings during the yatra,” he said.

Jagan said the bus yatra should start after Dasara (October 26) and three meetings — one in each region — should be held a day. “This is a very important programme and the meetings should be a grand success. The meetings should be held in each and every Assembly segment. Local MLA or the constituency in-charge should participate in them,’’ he asserted.

The good done to SC, ST, BC, minorities and the poor in the past 52 months of YSRC rule should he highlighted. “The bus yatra should go on for two months and the place and date of the meetings should be planned well in advance. The people should be told that the next elections are nothing but a class war, and not a caste war,’’ he averred.

Jagan also wanted the party leaders to give wide publicity to the campaigns announced in the party meeting held in Vijayawada on Monday. Gruha Saradhulu, ward members, ward secretariat convenors, MPTCs, sarpanches and volunteers should participate in the awareness meetings,’’ he said.

Jagan also wanted the regional coordinators along with local MLAs to visit the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps and ensure that they are held successfully.

Party leaders V Vijayasai Reddy, PV Mithun Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, P Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar and other leaders attended the meeting.

