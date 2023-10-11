Feather touch: Andhra artist's novel World Cup tribute to Team India

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISHAKAPATNAM: As India plays its early matches in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the outpouring of encouragement and wishes from the public continues.

Among many heartwarming gestures is the one by Vadada Rahul Patnaik, a 35-year-old resident of Srikakulam District.

Rahul Patnaik expressed his support for Team India by crafting a beautiful feather adorned with the Indian cricket team and a serene stadium. Expressing his deep-rooted passion for art, Rahul said, "As the entire nation rallies behind our cricket team, I wanted to convey my support through my artwork. It took me five hours to complete this piece, and I used acrylic paints for the creation."

The artwork is a vivid depiction of Team India, featuring our cricket players, the national flag, the coveted ICC World Cup 2023 trophy, action on the field, and a backdrop of enthusiastic spectators in the stands.

Rahul Patnaik has been specialising in miniature art, including painting and carving on grains of rice and feathers.

He reflected on his journey, saying, "I may not have a strong educational background, but I've dedicated myself to the world of art. Coming from a middle-class background, I didn't have access to coaching. So, I've always learned and experimented with various forms of art independently, gaining valuable lessons from my experiences and mistakes."

Rahul's artistic prowess has earned him nearly 150 national and international awards, with the latest being a recognition by the London Book of World Records of his miniature art on bird feathers.

His remarkable works encompass subjects like Srinivasa Kalyanam, Sri Rama Pattabhishekam, Lord Ananta Padmanabha Swamy, Lord Ganesh, Lord Sri Krishna, Freedom Fighters, portraits of Legends of the India Cricket Team, Chandrayaan-3, and more. In 2022, he also received a Guinness World Records participation certificate and a gold medal for his extraordinary artistic contributions.

