Paderu's Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups: A glimpse into their challenges and triumphs

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISHAKAPATNAM: A large number of tribals living in the Paderu revenue division of Andhra Pradesh still use open spaces as toilets, highlighting the need for improved sanitation facilities, a recent study reveals.

The tribals come under the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) created by the government for the purpose of improving the living standards of endangered tribal groups based on priority.

According to the study, 'An Assessment of Socio-Economic and Health Status of PVTG's and their Spatial Distribution in Paderu Division, Visakhapatnam District', "55.75 percent of the PVTGs in the Paderu division still use open places for toilets."

The study was conducted by Manikumar Babu Manukonda, a research scholar hailing from Andhra University.

The study sheds light on the lives of tribal communities in Paderu. The research delves into the socio-economic and health status of PVTGs and Non-Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (Non-PVTGs, with a specific focus on the Paderu PVTGs Gadaba, Khond, and Porja.

The study engaged a total of 400 respondents, bringing forth a wealth of intriguing insights into the challenges and triumphs of these tribal communities. As part of the study, the Geographic Information System (GIS) was used for the first time in the social work department.

The study further reveals that in terms of education, nearly half, at 49.4%, have primary education, showcasing their determination to gain knowledge. 56.5% express satisfaction with their children's education provided by the government, indicating progress in education. 21.5% attribute illiteracy and low education to their backwardness, indicating the importance of education in breaking the cycle of poverty and underdevelopment. Poverty is seen as the reason for there being 33.5% of school dropouts, emphasising the importance of addressing economic disparities in education.

ALSO READ | Rahul calls for tribal rights, says Congress to keep promises

Almost half, 47%, are dedicated gatherers of forest produce; 65% of the respondents belong to the low-income group, with 44.5% having 3-4 children.

In terms of housing conditions, 48.5% reside in traditional huts, and an impressive 96.5% own their houses. While they still face challenges accessing modern amenities, their resilience shines through. 46.75% of them receive water from street taps.

When it comes to dietary habits, nearly half, 49.5%, use wood for cooking. However, a significant 84% are not fully aware of a balanced diet, and only 52.75% have two meals per day, highlighting the challenges they face in accessing adequate nutrition. It's crucial to recognise that all respondents fall under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, emphasising the need for support and upliftment. Traditional curing methods are used by 37% of people with health problems, indicating the value of indigenous healthcare knowledge.

A lack of awareness about birth and death is attributed as a factor for the 41% infant mortality rate underscoring the need for healthcare education and access. Additionally, 30% state that they have no access to health facilities, indicating the pressing need for improved healthcare services.

The healthcare picture is relatively encouraging -- 63.25% utilise proper hospital facilities, emphasising the importance of accessible healthcare services.

When it comes to means of livelihood, 27.5% cultivate all types of millets, showcasing their dedication to traditional agricultural practices, while 71.25% depend on wells as the primary source of irrigation. A significant 58% express a willingness to continue living in the forest area, highlighting their deep connection with their environment. Regrettably, a vast majority, 68.25%, are unaware of the Forest Rights Act of 2006, underscoring the need for better awareness and education.

Furthermore, 58.5% believe they are in the dark about budget allocations for tribals, and 42.5% feel they have poor relations with government officials, emphasising the need for improved governance and community engagement. With regards to government schemes, more than half, 55.75%, are dissatisfied, highlighting the need for more effective policies and implementation. Unfortunately, 63.50% claim that the Land Transfer Regulation Act is not properly enforced, signalling the need for land rights protections.

Awareness of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and its programmes is high, with 65.25% having knowledge of them, showcasing the effectiveness of government initiatives in reaching these communities. According to 68.75% of respondents, government officials often align with ruling party politicians, indicating the need for impartial and fair governance. Surprisingly, 46.75% believe tribal access to information from government officials about their rights acts and schemes is not difficult, highlighting the potential for improved communication and transparency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISHAKAPATNAM: A large number of tribals living in the Paderu revenue division of Andhra Pradesh still use open spaces as toilets, highlighting the need for improved sanitation facilities, a recent study reveals. The tribals come under the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) created by the government for the purpose of improving the living standards of endangered tribal groups based on priority. According to the study, 'An Assessment of Socio-Economic and Health Status of PVTG's and their Spatial Distribution in Paderu Division, Visakhapatnam District', "55.75 percent of the PVTGs in the Paderu division still use open places for toilets."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The study was conducted by Manikumar Babu Manukonda, a research scholar hailing from Andhra University. The study sheds light on the lives of tribal communities in Paderu. The research delves into the socio-economic and health status of PVTGs and Non-Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (Non-PVTGs, with a specific focus on the Paderu PVTGs Gadaba, Khond, and Porja. The study engaged a total of 400 respondents, bringing forth a wealth of intriguing insights into the challenges and triumphs of these tribal communities. As part of the study, the Geographic Information System (GIS) was used for the first time in the social work department. The study further reveals that in terms of education, nearly half, at 49.4%, have primary education, showcasing their determination to gain knowledge. 56.5% express satisfaction with their children's education provided by the government, indicating progress in education. 21.5% attribute illiteracy and low education to their backwardness, indicating the importance of education in breaking the cycle of poverty and underdevelopment. Poverty is seen as the reason for there being 33.5% of school dropouts, emphasising the importance of addressing economic disparities in education. ALSO READ | Rahul calls for tribal rights, says Congress to keep promises Almost half, 47%, are dedicated gatherers of forest produce; 65% of the respondents belong to the low-income group, with 44.5% having 3-4 children. In terms of housing conditions, 48.5% reside in traditional huts, and an impressive 96.5% own their houses. While they still face challenges accessing modern amenities, their resilience shines through. 46.75% of them receive water from street taps. When it comes to dietary habits, nearly half, 49.5%, use wood for cooking. However, a significant 84% are not fully aware of a balanced diet, and only 52.75% have two meals per day, highlighting the challenges they face in accessing adequate nutrition. It's crucial to recognise that all respondents fall under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, emphasising the need for support and upliftment. Traditional curing methods are used by 37% of people with health problems, indicating the value of indigenous healthcare knowledge. A lack of awareness about birth and death is attributed as a factor for the 41% infant mortality rate underscoring the need for healthcare education and access. Additionally, 30% state that they have no access to health facilities, indicating the pressing need for improved healthcare services. The healthcare picture is relatively encouraging -- 63.25% utilise proper hospital facilities, emphasising the importance of accessible healthcare services. When it comes to means of livelihood, 27.5% cultivate all types of millets, showcasing their dedication to traditional agricultural practices, while 71.25% depend on wells as the primary source of irrigation. A significant 58% express a willingness to continue living in the forest area, highlighting their deep connection with their environment. Regrettably, a vast majority, 68.25%, are unaware of the Forest Rights Act of 2006, underscoring the need for better awareness and education. Furthermore, 58.5% believe they are in the dark about budget allocations for tribals, and 42.5% feel they have poor relations with government officials, emphasising the need for improved governance and community engagement. With regards to government schemes, more than half, 55.75%, are dissatisfied, highlighting the need for more effective policies and implementation. Unfortunately, 63.50% claim that the Land Transfer Regulation Act is not properly enforced, signalling the need for land rights protections. Awareness of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and its programmes is high, with 65.25% having knowledge of them, showcasing the effectiveness of government initiatives in reaching these communities. According to 68.75% of respondents, government officials often align with ruling party politicians, indicating the need for impartial and fair governance. Surprisingly, 46.75% believe tribal access to information from government officials about their rights acts and schemes is not difficult, highlighting the potential for improved communication and transparency. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp