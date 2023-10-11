Home States Andhra Pradesh

Potti Sriramulu institution bags Edu Excellence award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To promote higher education and values, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education organised Rasasvada - The Appreciation 2023 programme in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous) in Vijayawada I Town, was awarded the Education Excellence-2023 Award in Rasasvada for achieving NAAC A++ with high standard values.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana handed over the award to the College Secretary Paduchuri Lakshmanaswamy, Principal Professor J Lakshminarayana. Vice Principal A Pathanjali Sastri. Jai Shyamala Rao, Principal Secretary - Higher Education Department, and others were present.

