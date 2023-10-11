Supreme Court adjourns Chandrababu Naidu’s leave petition to October 13

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s special leave petition (SLP) to quash the FIR filed against him by the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) in the Skill Development Corporation case to Friday.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the State, submitted reasons to the court on why the former chief minister’s plea should be dismissed. As arguments remained inconclusive, the hearing was adjourned to October 13, 2 p.m.

The CID arrested the 73-year-old on September 9 and subsequently the Special ACB Court remanded him to judicial custody. He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Rohatgi informed the court that Naidu’s decisions and actions resulted in immense corruption and loss to the State exchequer.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi, heard the matter for over two hours.

Refuting the former chief minister’s allegations of political vendetta, Rohatgi argued, “Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act is not an umbrella where the corrupt can hide but is meant to protect honest officials, who are scared to take decisions in the discharge of their official duty. The PC Act does not provide any roadblock or hurdle to curb corruption. It’s the Parliament’s effort to root out corruption and protect honest officials.”

Justice Bose asked Rohatgi whether the protective umbrella of Section 17A could be applied retrospectively. Responding, the senior advocate said, “You cannot parachute Section 17A back in time. That’s what they want to do. Section 17A was born in 2018, then how can it be applied in 2015? It can be done only if the Parliament specifically says so.”

Rohatgi said, “Questions like what was the official duty, what were the decisions taken, what were the recommendations are some of the issues related to the case which cannot be decided without looking at the evidence and it can be done only before the trial court.”

Earlier, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Naidu, argued that the police should have taken the Governor’s consent before starting probe into the role of a public servant. Referring to the verdict in the 2011 Devender Pal Singh Bhullar case, Salve said the apex court had held that if initial action was not in consonance with law, all subsequent and consequential proceedings would fall through for the reason that illegality strikes at the root.

“Absence of prior sanction has always been considered to be fatal to an inquiry. The agency will have to procure a sanction and then begin the inquiry. The objective of the PC Act is not only to strengthen the law on corruption, but also to ensure that it is not abused,” he submitted.

On Monday, the top court told Naidu that his contention of mandatory approval before conducting an inquiry in a corruption case will be viewed in a way that the object of the Prevention of Corruption Act is not get defeated.

HC dismisses TDP chief’s house motion petition

The AP High Court refused to entertain Naidu’s house motion petition seeking bail in cases related to the IRR & Angallu violence. Naidu’s counsel was asked to file a regular bail plea

