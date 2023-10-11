Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLA Keshav ridicules ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ slogan

“The ruling YSRC has lost its credibility. The people are hating Jagan’s dubious attitude and the false propaganda on welfare schemes and development activities,” he said.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Payyavula Keshav. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav, along with Nara Bhuvaneswari and Nara Brahmani, met party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Tuesday during Mulakat. 

Addressing mediapersons later, Keshav expressed concern over the safety and security of Naidu as Left-wing extremists, Rayalaseema factionists, red sanders and ganja smugglers are lodged in the central prison. 

He ridiculed the ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ and ‘Why not 175’ slogans of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

