World Telugu Conference to be held from January 5-7 in Rajamahendravaram

The event is being organised in the historical city with the objective of bringing together the Telugus that on a common platform and making them aware of the greatness of  their language.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: World Telugu Conference: Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad, is all decorated and lighted up for the grand occasion. (EPS | Vinay Madapu P)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The three-day World Telugu Conference will be held in Rajamahendravaram on January 5, 6 and 7.

On the eve of the completion of a thousand years of the incarnation of Rajaraja Narendra and the establishment of Rajamahendravaram city, the World Telugu Conference is being organised in the city, said Andhra Saraswat Parishat president Dr Gajal Srinivas and honorary president KVV Satyanarayana  Raju and secretary Reddappa Dhaneji speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

“World Telugu Conference is being organised in the historical city with the objectives of bringing together the Telugus that are spread all over the world on a common platform and making them aware of the greatness of their language,  culture, history, ancestry of their arts, improve their friendly relations. It is estimated one lakh people would attend the three-day conference. Delegations from various States as well as countries would be attending the conference,” they said.

Prominent people, including scholars, littérateurs,  artists, political leaders, freedom fighters, intellectuals, film personalities, educationists, scientists and others would participate in the conference. They said that they met the AKNU Vice-Chancellor Padmaraju who extended support to make the conference, a success. A sobhayatra will be conducted with 25 decorated vehicles in the city.

