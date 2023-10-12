Andhra Pradesh: Asian Games medal winners get rousing welcome

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who hails from Vijayawada, has achieved a unique feat by bagging three gold medals in the compound archery category at Asian Games 2023. After the Asian Games, Surekha and her team arrived at Vijayawada on Wednesday and received a warm welcome from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and students. Koneru Humpy, who also bagged a silver medal in a team event at Asian Games, was received with cheers and applause in Vijayawada.

On the occasion, Jyothi Surekha, who was given the rank of Deputy Collector posted in NTR District, told TNIE, “Even though I participated in the Asian Games for the third time, winning three medals for the first time gave me immense joy. I dedicate this success to my parents.” Of the 107 medals won by India, five golds, one silver and three bronze medals were won by archers. Surekha’s hattrick gold performance has undoubtedly brought glory to Vijayawada.

Expressing gratitude to her parents Vennam Surendra and Sri Duragala, Surekha claimed that the sacrifices made by her parents and their support have made her attain this position. Surekha thanked her coaches, J Rama Rao, Jiwanjot Singh Teja of Punjab and Italy’s Sergio Pagni, who played a crucial role in her training leading up to the Asian Games, for their cooperation and valuable suggestions.

Commending the support provided by the central government to athletes, she said that the central government has organised several tournaments, and national camps, and priority has been given to the athletes in Khelo India, which helped them to showcase their talent at the Asian Games. She also thanked the State government and acknowledged the support from SAAP (Sports Authority of AP).

“I remained focused on my target without getting distracted by world-class competitors’ game style,” Surekha said and suggested the budding archers choose a goal and work hard. She also suggested that parents encourage their children to help them pick up sports as a career. Surekha furthermore said that her next aim is to clinch gold in the upcoming Asian Championship scheduled to be held from November 4 to 11 in Bangkok.

