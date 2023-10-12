Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: No diesel in generator, CHC docs treat newborn under mobile flashlight

The facility was established to provide healthcare to sick, premature, low birth-weight newborns right from birth till the neonatal period in various tribal areas across the State.

Published: 12th October 2023

Though the SNCU had a generator in working condition, the contracting agency did not switch it on citing lack of funds for diesel.

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Owing to the lack of diesel in a generator at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), the staff of the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bhadragiri were forced to provide treatment to a newborn under a mobile flashlight. The incident took place in Gummalakshmipuram mandal in the district on Tuesday night, and went viral on social media platforms. Though the SNCU had a generator in working condition, the contracting agency did not switch it on citing lack of funds for diesel.

It is to be recalled that the State government has established the SNCU at Bhadragiri Community Health Center (CHC) in collaboration with the Integrated Health Group (IHG) under the private-public partnership (PPP) mode. The facility was established to provide healthcare to sick, premature, low birth-weight newborns right from birth till the neonatal period in various tribal areas across the State.

Though the government has been providing medical and health staff, the contracting agency has been looking after the SNCU maintenance. Speaking to TNIE, District Coordinator of Hospital Services Dr Vagdevi said, “After repeated requests from the wards of patients, we have rectified the generator issue. We also served a memo to the Zonal Officer of Integrated Health Group (IHG) Suryarao for their negligence in providing services to the patients.”

