Andhra Pradesh: OMC invests Rs 3.50 crore on city development projects

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation is planning to advance the comprehensive development of the city, focusing on healthcare services, infrastructure, sanitation and water supply. In this connection, the OMC authorities have invested approximately Rs 3.50 crore in various development projects within the city. The city will also get a new Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) with a budget of Rs 1.20 crore, located in the Kotha Mamidipalem area of the 18th division.

Another significant project is the Dr YSR Urban Health Centre, constructed with Rs 1.50 crore, serving the Rajiv Gruhakalpa colony in the night division. These projects were recently inaugurated by Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, OMC Mayor G Sujatha and Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao. MLA Balineni emphasised Ongole’s rapid expansion and population growth. In response, the city is prioritising infrastructure development. Under the guidance of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government is committed to enhancing education and healthcare services.

The OMC aligns its goals with the State government’s vision, focusing on superior public healthcare and educational infrastructure. The MLA noted their intentions to allocate more funds for drinking water supply and beautification projects within the city. The OMC’s initiatives also include the establishment of a new Animal Husbandry Centre in the Postal Colony area of the 17th division, with an investment of Rs 20 lakh.

Additional projects encompass the construction of CC roads and drainage canals in Rajiv Gruhakalpa colony of the ninth division, as well as a park developed around Kasu Brahmananda Reddy’s statue at the Sanghamitra junction in the 19th division, amounting to Rs 55.60 lakh in funding. Furthermore, OMC is actively pursuing the collection of pending taxes and revenues from various sections of society.

Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao recently visited the New Vegetable Market yard, urging businessmen renting shops in the Municipal Corporation complex to clear their long-standing rental dues and complete the renewal process within a couple of days by paying the renewal fee. As of now, only 50 per cent of the shopkeepers have settled their dues, and the remaining are urged to do so promptly to avoid potential consequences, as stated by Venkateswara Rao.

YSR Urban Health Centre comes up

Another significant project is the Dr YSR Urban Health Centre, constructed with Rs 1.50 crore, serving the Rajiv Gruhakalpa colony in the night division. These projects were recently inaugurated by Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Mayor G Sujatha and Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation is planning to advance the comprehensive development of the city, focusing on healthcare services, infrastructure, sanitation and water supply. In this connection, the OMC authorities have invested approximately Rs 3.50 crore in various development projects within the city. The city will also get a new Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) with a budget of Rs 1.20 crore, located in the Kotha Mamidipalem area of the 18th division. Another significant project is the Dr YSR Urban Health Centre, constructed with Rs 1.50 crore, serving the Rajiv Gruhakalpa colony in the night division. These projects were recently inaugurated by Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, OMC Mayor G Sujatha and Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao. MLA Balineni emphasised Ongole’s rapid expansion and population growth. In response, the city is prioritising infrastructure development. Under the guidance of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government is committed to enhancing education and healthcare services. The OMC aligns its goals with the State government’s vision, focusing on superior public healthcare and educational infrastructure. The MLA noted their intentions to allocate more funds for drinking water supply and beautification projects within the city. The OMC’s initiatives also include the establishment of a new Animal Husbandry Centre in the Postal Colony area of the 17th division, with an investment of Rs 20 lakh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Additional projects encompass the construction of CC roads and drainage canals in Rajiv Gruhakalpa colony of the ninth division, as well as a park developed around Kasu Brahmananda Reddy’s statue at the Sanghamitra junction in the 19th division, amounting to Rs 55.60 lakh in funding. Furthermore, OMC is actively pursuing the collection of pending taxes and revenues from various sections of society. Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao recently visited the New Vegetable Market yard, urging businessmen renting shops in the Municipal Corporation complex to clear their long-standing rental dues and complete the renewal process within a couple of days by paying the renewal fee. As of now, only 50 per cent of the shopkeepers have settled their dues, and the remaining are urged to do so promptly to avoid potential consequences, as stated by Venkateswara Rao. YSR Urban Health Centre comes up Another significant project is the Dr YSR Urban Health Centre, constructed with Rs 1.50 crore, serving the Rajiv Gruhakalpa colony in the night division. These projects were recently inaugurated by Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Mayor G Sujatha and Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp