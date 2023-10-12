APNRTS sets up help desk to aid Telugu people stranded in Israel

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid the ongoing war in Israel, Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) officials are gearing up to identify the Telugu people stranded in the country. In this regard, it has set up an Emergency Helpdesk to get in contact with Telugu people in the war-torn country. Speaking to TNIE, APNRTS CEO Hemalatha said, “We have till now contacted four AP women migrants who are currently in a safe place in Kiryat Onu in the country.’’

APNRTS 24/7 helpline is in continuous contact with the four women migrants from AP, updating them with the latest information and instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India. NRTs of AP in Israel may contact helpline numbers 8500027678, and 0863 2340678 for any assistance.

She also urged the family members of migrants in Israel to contact APNRTS and give information about their dear ones. ‘’We asked the four women migrants about the details of other Telugu people living in the same area,’’ said APNRTS deputy director Kareem.

He said that according to the information given by those women, Telugu-speaking people are in safe places and following the instructions of the Israeli government. He further said that NRT society is closely monitoring the international and local media on the current developments in the Jewish state and is in frequent contact with the Indian Embassy.

Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, Israel has issued an important advisory to Indian citizens in Israel about the ongoing developments in Israel requesting Indian citizens to remain vigilant, observe safety protocols and exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters.

The Embassy of India has advised all Indian nationals to contact the Embassy’s emergency helpline number +97235226748 in case of emergencies and register with the embassy.

