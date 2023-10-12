BJP to focus on 9 LS, 48 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP has laid emphasis on nine parliamentary and 48 Assembly seats in the coming elections. The party, according to sources, wants to increase its vote share in these segments considerably, if not winning them.

A senior BJP leader is of the view that the high command is not focusing much on Andhra Pradesh as the party does not have an impressive vote share in the State and the local leadership has also failed to improve the vote share or winning prospects in the elections on its own without any alliance.

The State leadership has reportedly identified nine Parliamentary segments where it can improve its vote share. These segments not just include predominantly urban segments but also those having a majority of rural votes and agency areas.

The party wants to improve its performance in urban Lok Sabha segments like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati, besides Araku, Rajampet, Anakapalle, Kurnool and Hindupur. Of these, more emphasis has been laid on Visakhapatnam, Araku, Kakinada, Rajampet and Tirupati, sources said. The BJP had earlier won Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati Lok Sabha seats, but it was in alliance then.

BJP State President D Purandeswari unsuccessfully contested from Rajampet Lok Sabha segment in the last elections. When asked as to the chances of improving their prospects in Araku, where STs are dominant, he said, “The BJP has gained a foothold in some pockets of the Agency areas due to the endeavour of the party rank and file.

Of the total 48 Assembly seats, the BJP wants to lay special emphasis on 24 segments and improve its vote share. The party had fared poorly in the 2019 elections when it went alone. Its vote share was less than 1% and we competed with NOTA and other smaller parties. Hence, the BJP central leadership has decided to focus on improving its vote share in the selected segments,’’ he revealed.

Another leader is of the view that the BJP has been able to improve its image in the past two years to some extent. “We have appointed mandal-level committees across the State, which were not there previously,” he highlighted.

Keen on improving vote share in all segments

BJP wants to improve its performance in urban LS segments like Vizag, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati, besides Araku, Rajampet, Anakapalle, Kurnool and Hindupur. Of these, more emphasis has been laid on Visakhapatnam, Araku, Kakinada, Rajampet and Tirupati seats

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP has laid emphasis on nine parliamentary and 48 Assembly seats in the coming elections. The party, according to sources, wants to increase its vote share in these segments considerably, if not winning them. A senior BJP leader is of the view that the high command is not focusing much on Andhra Pradesh as the party does not have an impressive vote share in the State and the local leadership has also failed to improve the vote share or winning prospects in the elections on its own without any alliance. The State leadership has reportedly identified nine Parliamentary segments where it can improve its vote share. These segments not just include predominantly urban segments but also those having a majority of rural votes and agency areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The party wants to improve its performance in urban Lok Sabha segments like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati, besides Araku, Rajampet, Anakapalle, Kurnool and Hindupur. Of these, more emphasis has been laid on Visakhapatnam, Araku, Kakinada, Rajampet and Tirupati, sources said. The BJP had earlier won Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati Lok Sabha seats, but it was in alliance then. BJP State President D Purandeswari unsuccessfully contested from Rajampet Lok Sabha segment in the last elections. When asked as to the chances of improving their prospects in Araku, where STs are dominant, he said, “The BJP has gained a foothold in some pockets of the Agency areas due to the endeavour of the party rank and file. Of the total 48 Assembly seats, the BJP wants to lay special emphasis on 24 segments and improve its vote share. The party had fared poorly in the 2019 elections when it went alone. Its vote share was less than 1% and we competed with NOTA and other smaller parties. Hence, the BJP central leadership has decided to focus on improving its vote share in the selected segments,’’ he revealed. Another leader is of the view that the BJP has been able to improve its image in the past two years to some extent. “We have appointed mandal-level committees across the State, which were not there previously,” he highlighted. Keen on improving vote share in all segments BJP wants to improve its performance in urban LS segments like Vizag, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati, besides Araku, Rajampet, Anakapalle, Kurnool and Hindupur. Of these, more emphasis has been laid on Visakhapatnam, Araku, Kakinada, Rajampet and Tirupati seats Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp