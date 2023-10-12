CID asked only 4-5 questions on IRR: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APCID quizzed TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for almost six hours for the second consecutive day in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case on Wednesday. Lokesh and his advocate arrived at the APCID’s office in Kunchanapalli at 10 a.m.

Speaking to reporters in the evening, the 40-year-old claimed that the CID asked him only four to five questions relevant to the investigation into the IRR project. He said they sought to know who took the decision to establish the State’s capital at Amaravati after the bifurcation in 2014, who designed the Amaravati master plan, and whose decision it was to set up the Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).“None of the questions pertained to the portfolio (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) I held at the time,” he added.

Further, he said the officials placed before him a document pertaining to the Income returns of his mother, Bhuvaneswari. “When I asked them how they were able to get access to my mother’s I-T returns, they did not have an answer. She is not even an accused in the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said the CID placed before Lokesh a questionnaire of around 50 questions on the change in the alignment of the IRR, his appointment to the cabinet sub-committee, and the undue favours behind Lingamaneni Ramesh giving his Undavalli lake view guest house to Naidu in 2014 without any rental agreement.

Lokesh said he informed the investigation agency that Rs 27 lakh was paid to the realtor as advance for the guest house. “How can it amount to quid pro quo?” he sought to know. Stating that the sleuths showed him the land that Heritage Foods had purchased in Amaravati near the IRR through Google Earth, the TDP leader maintained, “One can clearly arrive at a conclusion that Heritage is losing its land due to the change in the alignment. How come they are claiming that we obtained undue advantage by altering the alignment.”

Lashing out at the Chief Minister, Lokesh alleged that investors preferred to set up shop in the neighbouring Telangana fearing Jagan. The CID sleuths grilled former minister P Narayana’s son-in-law Puneeth and asked him to appear again on Thursday.

