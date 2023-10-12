Gear up for paddy procurement: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the agriculture situation in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to take adequate measures for paddy procurement and get prepared for the disbursement of the second instalment of Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme.

The officials should negate the role of middlemen and millers in the procurement of paddy and other agricultural produce. In the present regime, farmers are able to get an additional Rs 250 per quintal of their produce in the form of GLT (Gunny bags, Loading and Transportation) charges, besides MSP, he highlighted.

When the officials informed him that they were procuring millets, along with paddy, from farmers, Jagan asked them to focus on setting up units to process millets. “More processing units need to be set up in the State as the millet procurement is likely to go up in the coming years, besides supplying them to ration cards under the Public Distribution System. An awareness should also be created among the people about the health benefits of consumption of millet,” he stressed.

Highlighting that Rs 31,005.04 crore has been spent on Rythu Bharosa so far, Jagan reiterated that the State government is committed to the welfare of farmers. The officials informed him that 422 farmers were trained in the use of Kisan Drones. By November end, training will be imparted to at least one farmer in each mandal of the State and they will train the other farmers in the operation of Kisan Drones.

Stressing the need to conduct soil tests to promote the cultivation of high-yielding crop varieties, he said all Rythu Bharosa Kendras should be equipped with necessary facilities to conduct the tests and issue certificates so that farmers can choose the right crop to get a higher yield.

Underlining the importance of the Cheyutha programme, emphasis should be laid on extending support to the self-help group members by arranging bank loans, in addition to the financial aid being provided by the government. “It is also the responsibility of the officials to ensure that the benefited SHG women succeed in their business ventures through regular monitoring and evaluation,” he emphasised.

When the officials mentioned that many women have benefited from Amul, he asked them to take it forward vigorously while exploring opportunities in allied sectors. There should also be no scarcity of cattle fodder, he said, adding that TMR (trade mark) is given to every RBK by taking it as a unit.

Explaining the current situation, the officials said the lack of rains in June and August affected the cultivation of crops. Crops were raised in only 73% of the normal acreage in Kharif. Hence, farmers are being advised to go for early Rabi crops, they informed.

As Rabi crops are likely to be cultivated in 10 lakh acres across the State, the Agriculture Department is gearing up for distribution of seeds and other farm inputs to farmers at a subsidy. One lakh quintals of Bengal gram and other seeds have been kept ready. The subsidy on Bengal gram seed is enhanced to 40% from 25%. Distribution of 45% of seeds has been completed, they explained.On e-cropping status, the officials informed Jagan that 85% of Kharif crops have been enrolled and the rest will be completed by October 15.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the agriculture situation in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to take adequate measures for paddy procurement and get prepared for the disbursement of the second instalment of Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme. The officials should negate the role of middlemen and millers in the procurement of paddy and other agricultural produce. In the present regime, farmers are able to get an additional Rs 250 per quintal of their produce in the form of GLT (Gunny bags, Loading and Transportation) charges, besides MSP, he highlighted. When the officials informed him that they were procuring millets, along with paddy, from farmers, Jagan asked them to focus on setting up units to process millets. “More processing units need to be set up in the State as the millet procurement is likely to go up in the coming years, besides supplying them to ration cards under the Public Distribution System. An awareness should also be created among the people about the health benefits of consumption of millet,” he stressed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highlighting that Rs 31,005.04 crore has been spent on Rythu Bharosa so far, Jagan reiterated that the State government is committed to the welfare of farmers. The officials informed him that 422 farmers were trained in the use of Kisan Drones. By November end, training will be imparted to at least one farmer in each mandal of the State and they will train the other farmers in the operation of Kisan Drones. Stressing the need to conduct soil tests to promote the cultivation of high-yielding crop varieties, he said all Rythu Bharosa Kendras should be equipped with necessary facilities to conduct the tests and issue certificates so that farmers can choose the right crop to get a higher yield. Underlining the importance of the Cheyutha programme, emphasis should be laid on extending support to the self-help group members by arranging bank loans, in addition to the financial aid being provided by the government. “It is also the responsibility of the officials to ensure that the benefited SHG women succeed in their business ventures through regular monitoring and evaluation,” he emphasised. When the officials mentioned that many women have benefited from Amul, he asked them to take it forward vigorously while exploring opportunities in allied sectors. There should also be no scarcity of cattle fodder, he said, adding that TMR (trade mark) is given to every RBK by taking it as a unit. Explaining the current situation, the officials said the lack of rains in June and August affected the cultivation of crops. Crops were raised in only 73% of the normal acreage in Kharif. Hence, farmers are being advised to go for early Rabi crops, they informed. As Rabi crops are likely to be cultivated in 10 lakh acres across the State, the Agriculture Department is gearing up for distribution of seeds and other farm inputs to farmers at a subsidy. One lakh quintals of Bengal gram and other seeds have been kept ready. The subsidy on Bengal gram seed is enhanced to 40% from 25%. Distribution of 45% of seeds has been completed, they explained.On e-cropping status, the officials informed Jagan that 85% of Kharif crops have been enrolled and the rest will be completed by October 15. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp