Rama Rao takes charge as new Durga temple executive officer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An RDO rank official, KS Rama Rao, on Wednesday assumed charge as the executive officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri. During a meeting with temple officials, he stressed that top priority would be given to ensuring devotees have a hassle-free darshan of the deity during the Dasara festivities.

He said arrangements for the nine-day fete are going on at a brisk pace and that more than 80 per cent of works such as the erection of queue lines, sheds and lighting have been completed. He added that the remaining works will be completed in a couple of days.

Speaking to reporters, Rama Rao exuded confidence and asserted that the festivities will be on a grand note with the coordination of temple staff and other line departments such as police, revenue, irrigation, electricity and others.

Teppotsavam on October 23

Meanwhile, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao conducted a ‘meet the press’ programme at the Vijayawada Press Club in Gandhi Nagar and said elaborate arrangements are under for Dasara which will be celebrated from October 15 to 23.

He said measures are being taken to control the devotee rush. He added that Teppotsavam (celestial swan boat ride) will be conducted on the evening of October 23 in the River Krishna. The district collector explained that special arrangements have been made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the temple on the day of Moolanakshatram to present traditional clothes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned in the avatar of Sri Saraswati Devi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: An RDO rank official, KS Rama Rao, on Wednesday assumed charge as the executive officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri. During a meeting with temple officials, he stressed that top priority would be given to ensuring devotees have a hassle-free darshan of the deity during the Dasara festivities. He said arrangements for the nine-day fete are going on at a brisk pace and that more than 80 per cent of works such as the erection of queue lines, sheds and lighting have been completed. He added that the remaining works will be completed in a couple of days. Speaking to reporters, Rama Rao exuded confidence and asserted that the festivities will be on a grand note with the coordination of temple staff and other line departments such as police, revenue, irrigation, electricity and others.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Teppotsavam on October 23 Meanwhile, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao conducted a ‘meet the press’ programme at the Vijayawada Press Club in Gandhi Nagar and said elaborate arrangements are under for Dasara which will be celebrated from October 15 to 23. He said measures are being taken to control the devotee rush. He added that Teppotsavam (celestial swan boat ride) will be conducted on the evening of October 23 in the River Krishna. The district collector explained that special arrangements have been made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the temple on the day of Moolanakshatram to present traditional clothes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned in the avatar of Sri Saraswati Devi. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp