Home States Andhra Pradesh

Acharya University bags thrid State rank in NIRF

University Registrar Karuna and Pharmacy College Principal A Prameelarani were honored during a special ceremony on Thursday.

Published: 13th October 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

ANU

Acharya Nagarjuna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a moment of immense pride, Acharya Nagarjuna University’s Pharmacy College has achieved significant recognition in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), securing the 63rd national rank and an impressive third rank within the State. The announcement was made by the esteemed university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rajasekhar.

To commemorate this remarkable achievement, the Education Minister, Botcha Satyanarayana, felicitated two key figures who played pivotal roles in this success. University Registrar Karuna and Pharmacy College Principal A Prameelarani were honored during a special ceremony on Thursday.

During the event, the Vice Chancellor also shared another accolade for the university. Prof Saraswathi Raju Ayyar from the Department of Sociology and Social Work at the university has been selected to participate in an international conference titled ‘Social Sustainability Advisor Group Meeting’ to be held in California, USA on October 16 and 17. Prof. Rajasekhar congratulated Prof. Saraswathi and expressed his pride in this remarkable achievement.

The international conference is expected to witness participation of experts from various countries, including the Philippines, South Africa, Eastern Africa, the United States, Vietnam, Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, and more.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acharya Nagarjuna University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp