Acharya University bags thrid State rank in NIRF

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a moment of immense pride, Acharya Nagarjuna University’s Pharmacy College has achieved significant recognition in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), securing the 63rd national rank and an impressive third rank within the State. The announcement was made by the esteemed university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rajasekhar.

To commemorate this remarkable achievement, the Education Minister, Botcha Satyanarayana, felicitated two key figures who played pivotal roles in this success. University Registrar Karuna and Pharmacy College Principal A Prameelarani were honored during a special ceremony on Thursday.

During the event, the Vice Chancellor also shared another accolade for the university. Prof Saraswathi Raju Ayyar from the Department of Sociology and Social Work at the university has been selected to participate in an international conference titled ‘Social Sustainability Advisor Group Meeting’ to be held in California, USA on October 16 and 17. Prof. Rajasekhar congratulated Prof. Saraswathi and expressed his pride in this remarkable achievement.

The international conference is expected to witness participation of experts from various countries, including the Philippines, South Africa, Eastern Africa, the United States, Vietnam, Australia, China, Germany, Indonesia, and more.

