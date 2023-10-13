Andhra Pradesh court reserves orders on ex-CM Naidu’s plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its orders in the anticipatory bail petition filed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu violence case. The court is likely to issue orders on Friday. On Thursday, the arguments in the case concluded and Justice K Suresh Reddy reserved the orders.

After Mudivedu police of Annamayya district registered a case against Naidu under various sections, including Sec 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, following violence in Angallu during his visit to irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region on August 4. Senior advocate Posani Venkateswarlu appearing for Naidu, argued that the petitioner had obtained police permission for his rally and it was supporters of the ruling YSRC, who pelted stones on the convoy.

He submitted video footage of stone pelting to the court. He further said police failed to include the reason for the delay in registering the case in the FIR. “Neither the complainant nor his followers had suffered in the melee. There is difference in the injuries claimed in the complaint and those mentioned in the medical report,” he said.

Venkateswarlu said the petitioner is in opposition and no one expected those in the ruling party would come to them to submit a memorandum. He said already other accused in the case were granted bail and when the police department approached the Supreme Court, it refused to intervene.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the police department, said the petitioner cannot be compared to other accused as it was at his instigation, the violence took place in which police personnel were injured.He asserted that the complainant and his men suffered injuries and the petitioner is not eligible for bail. He urged the court to dismiss the bail petition of Naidu.

Hearing on bail plea in APSSDC case adjourned

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu pertaining to the AP State Skill Development Corporation case to October 17 to allow details of the case to be submitted to the court. With ACB special court rejecting his bail plea in the skill development case, the former Chief Minister approached the High Court seeking bail.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its orders in the anticipatory bail petition filed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu violence case. The court is likely to issue orders on Friday. On Thursday, the arguments in the case concluded and Justice K Suresh Reddy reserved the orders. After Mudivedu police of Annamayya district registered a case against Naidu under various sections, including Sec 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, following violence in Angallu during his visit to irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region on August 4. Senior advocate Posani Venkateswarlu appearing for Naidu, argued that the petitioner had obtained police permission for his rally and it was supporters of the ruling YSRC, who pelted stones on the convoy. He submitted video footage of stone pelting to the court. He further said police failed to include the reason for the delay in registering the case in the FIR. “Neither the complainant nor his followers had suffered in the melee. There is difference in the injuries claimed in the complaint and those mentioned in the medical report,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Venkateswarlu said the petitioner is in opposition and no one expected those in the ruling party would come to them to submit a memorandum. He said already other accused in the case were granted bail and when the police department approached the Supreme Court, it refused to intervene. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the police department, said the petitioner cannot be compared to other accused as it was at his instigation, the violence took place in which police personnel were injured.He asserted that the complainant and his men suffered injuries and the petitioner is not eligible for bail. He urged the court to dismiss the bail petition of Naidu. Hearing on bail plea in APSSDC case adjourned The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu pertaining to the AP State Skill Development Corporation case to October 17 to allow details of the case to be submitted to the court. With ACB special court rejecting his bail plea in the skill development case, the former Chief Minister approached the High Court seeking bail. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp