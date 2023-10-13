Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP protests over ‘TDP agent’ remark by Sajjala

The police personnel, who came to the spot, objected to it, leading to heated arguments.Immediately, the protesters were taken into custody.

Published: 13th October 2023 11:25 AM

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed briefly at KBN College Centre under Vijayawada one town police station limits on Thursday morning, when Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) leaders and police got into a heated argument and agitators were whisked away to the police station.

BJP leaders led by B Sreedhar, N Bala, M Ramesh, Narasaraju, and Sumati, staged a dharna over the comments of YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and minister Ambati Rambabu on BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari, calling her Telugu Desam Party (TDP) agent.

They raised slogans against the government. The police personnel, who came to the spot, objected to it, leading to heated arguments. Immediately, the protesters were taken into custody. Condemning the police action, BJP Minority Morcha state president S K Babji, BJYM state president M Vamsi and others went to the police station.BJP leaders said that the democratic right to protest is being oppressed in the YSRC party regime.

