Chandrababu Naidu treated for skin rashes in jail
The Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital Superintendent has sent two senior dermatologists to the prison to treat Naidu.
Published: 13th October 2023 08:00 AM | Last Updated: 13th October 2023 10:02 AM
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had developed skin rashes or allergies on his body.
Naidu was treated in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he was lodged after his arrest in the APSSDC case. Central Prison Deputy Superintendent Rajkumar told TNIE that Naidu complained of skin rashes on his body. “We have immediately informed the matter to jail doctors. They have started medical treatment. Dr Harika, who is a dermatologist, has recommended medicines and lotion for the skin allergy,’’ he said.
“Further, we have asked the Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital Superintendent to depute two dermatologists for Naidu’s treatment. The GGH Superintendent has sent two senior dermatologists to the prison to treat Naidu,” he added. Naidu has been suffering from dehydration for the past two days. “As usual, he took food. Now, there has been no health issue,” he asserted.