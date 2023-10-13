Chandrababu Naidu treated for skin rashes in jail

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had developed skin rashes or allergies on his body.

Naidu was treated in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he was lodged after his arrest in the APSSDC case. Central Prison Deputy Superintendent Rajkumar told TNIE that Naidu complained of skin rashes on his body. “We have immediately informed the matter to jail doctors. They have started medical treatment. Dr Harika, who is a dermatologist, has recommended medicines and lotion for the skin allergy,’’ he said.

“Further, we have asked the Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital Superintendent to depute two dermatologists for Naidu’s treatment. The GGH Superintendent has sent two senior dermatologists to the prison to treat Naidu,” he added. Naidu has been suffering from dehydration for the past two days. “As usual, he took food. Now, there has been no health issue,” he asserted.

